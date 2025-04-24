PI TECHNOLOGIES, LTD: Ripple's Joe Vollono Tapped To Lead BizDev for Stablecoin Challenger Pi Protocol

Pi Protocol, the innovative new stablecoin venture led by Tether co-founder Reeve Collins, today announced the appointment of Joe Vollono as Head of Business Development. With extensive experience in both the traditional finance and cryptocurrency sectors, Vollono will spearhead Pi Protocol's strategic partnerships and commercial expansion following the recent beta launch of its yield-bearing stablecoin platform.

Vollono brings significant expertise from his previous roles at Ripple, where he led business development initiatives, and Morgan Stanley, where he spent over seven years. He also has substantial experience in the stablecoin space, having recently led business development for Ripple's RLUSD offering. His background includes positions at Graystone Palo Alto and SIFMA, as well as service as an officer in the US Navy Submarine Force, where he directed shipboard nuclear reactor operations..

"Joe's unique combination of traditional finance knowledge and cryptocurrency expertise makes him the ideal candidate to lead our business development initiatives," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, co-founder and CEO of Pi Protocol. "His experience will be invaluable as we forge strategic partnerships with market makers, exchanges and institutional players to build a robust commercial ecosystem for our decentralised, yield-generating stablecoin."

In his new role, Vollono will focus on identifying and securing partnerships with tokenisation platforms, financial institutions, crypto exchanges, credit funds and DeFi protocols. He will also lead negotiations and execution of commercial agreements related to stablecoin issuance and yield-bearing tokenisation while collaborating with legal and compliance teams to ensure regulatory alignment of tokenised real-world asset strategies.

"I'm thrilled to join Pi Protocol at such a transformative moment for the stablecoin ecosystem," said Joe Vollono. "The platform's innovative three-token approach solves a fundamental problem in today's market by allowing users to retain yield while accessing the utility of stablecoins. I look forward to developing partnerships that will accelerate adoption and establish Pi Protocol as a cornerstone of decentralised finance infrastructure worldwide."

Vollono's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Pi Protocol, which earlier this week launched its beta platform that enables users to mint the Pi Protocol stablecoin (USP) using on-chain collateral while retaining yield through a separate yield token (USI). The innovative three-token approach, featuring USP (stablecoin), USI (yield token), and the forthcoming USPi (governance token), creates a financial ecosystem where users can maintain the utility of stablecoins without sacrificing potential returns generated by their underlying assets.

The strategic hire underscores Pi Protocol's commitment to challenging the entrenched players in the stablecoin ecosystem, Circle and Tether. Vollono will be instrumental in expanding Pi Protocol's commercial relationships across multiple sectors, including institutional finance, decentralised exchanges and asset tokenisation platforms.

"Joe will play a crucial role in establishing Pi Protocol's presence in key financial hubs, including London, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S.," added Rangar. "His expertise will be instrumental in defining and executing our go-to-market strategy for DeFi integrations and enterprise partnerships."

With the beta platform now available on testnet, Vollono will accelerate partnership development with market makers and liquidity providers to ensure deep market support when the mainnet launches. He will also work closely with institutional stakeholders to integrate Pi Protocol's yield-bearing capabilities into treasury management operations and financial services offerings.

Vollono holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Oxford, a Master of Public Policy (MPP) from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science (BS) from the U.S. Naval Academy.

About Pi Protocol

Pi Protocol is a decentralised finance (DeFi) infrastructure to collateralise and monetise blockchain based yield-bearing real world assets (RWA) via issuance of USP stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. Its governance will be driven and conducted by holders of its USPi network token.

