Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1138D | ISIN: KYG875721634 | Ticker-Symbol: NNND
Tradegate
23.04.25
21:55 Uhr
54,00 Euro
-0,15
-0,28 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,2454,4523.04.
53,9054,4023.04.
PR Newswire
24.04.2025 05:36 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tencent Cloud: TecentDB PostgreSQL will provide full support for PG 17

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TencentDB for PostgreSQL has implemented comprehensive security measures, such as data encryption, VPC isolation, and process monitoring, to ensure alignment with international compliance standards.

Core Capability Upgrades in PostgreSQL 17.0

Enhanced Logical Replication

  • Supports logical replication slot failover, retaining slots during major version upgrades (via 'pg_upgrade') to improve data synchronization reliability.

Performance Optimizations

  • Optimized batch I/O page read/write for higher efficiency.
  • Improved WAL (Write-Ahead Logging) write performance under high concurrency.
  • VACUUM adopts a new memory management mechanism, enhancing performance while reducing memory consumption.

Operational Enhancements

  • 'pg_basebackup' now supports incremental backups, reducing storage and time costs.
  • Added 'transaction_timeout' parameter to enable transaction timeout termination, preventing long-running transaction blocks.

Tencent Cloud Self-Developed Features & Scenario-Specific Solutions

Fine-Grained Multi-Tenant Resource Management

  • Resource Isolation: Precisely controls CPU resources at the 'database' level, supporting dynamic configuration adjustments (add/delete/upgrade/downgrade).
  • Process-Level Monitoring: Real-time monitoring of tenant processes' CPU/memory usage via the 'tencentdb_process_system_usage' view, aiding health assessment.
  • SQL Throttling: Limits real-time SQL concurrency based on SQL statements or 'queryid' to prevent resource abuse.

Cold/Hot Data Separation Solutions

  • Option 1: Leverage the self-developed 'cos_fdw' plugin to transparently access cold data (e.g., archived data) stored in COS, achieving storage tiering.
  • Option 2: Integrate the 'starocks_fdw' plugin to connect with the StarRocks analytics engine, enabling cold data storage on-premises or in object storage while unifying TP+AP capabilities.

Enterprise-Grade Security Auditing

  • Express Edition: Meets basic auditing needs with high performance.
  • Advanced Edition: Enhances the 'pgaudit' plugin, expanding audit coverage to function execution, object types/names, etc., with performance surpassing native PG full-log auditing.

Business Value

  • Balanced Performance & Cost: Cold/hot separation reduces storage costs while supporting hybrid HTAP workloads on a single node.
  • Maximized Resource Efficiency: Precise resource control in multi-tenant scenarios ensures high utilization and stability.
  • Strengthened Compliance: Flexible auditing modes adapt to varying security requirements, with significant performance advantages in stress tests.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecentdb-postgresql-will-provide-full-support-for-pg-17-302436769.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.