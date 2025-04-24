Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company") a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, reports financial results for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2025 (Q2). The Company generated revenues of $1.0 million during this quarterly period, and an adjusted EBITA loss of $0.4 million. Telescope continues to strategically reinvest revenues to drive operational growth, and financial results are consistent with management's budget expectations and FY 2025 targets.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2025

All values are represented in CAD.

Revenues of $1,004,121 (versus $686,205 for the comparable period in FY 2024)

Expenses of $1,717,470 (versus $1,277,418 for the comparable period in FY 2024)

Adjusted EBITA loss of $441,837 (versus loss of $325,488 for the comparable period in FY 2024)

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

FLAGSHIP PRODUCT EXPANSION INTO CHINA, AND FIRST USER FORUM HOSTED BY METTLER TOLEDO. Telescope and their global distribution partner, Mettler Toledo, launched the distribution of Telescope's DirectInject-LC product in China. The Company also executed several product demonstrations at large accounts in expanded geographic markets, to cadvance the commercial adoption already established in the US, Europe, and Japan. In addition, Mettler Toledo hosted the first DirectInject-LC user forum to capitalize on and expand the product's momentum. This seminar was attended by over 200 prospective and active customers, and featured speakers from AstraZeneca, Genentech, and Takeda. These speakers presented the advantages of deploying DirectInject-LC within their R&D pipeline, while Telescope also presented the product's features and best practices to expand customer awareness and skill.

PUBLICATION ON ACCESSORY PRODUCT TO DIRECTINJECT-LC. A new White Paper released by Mettler Toledo with Telescope CTO, Jason Hein, as a co-author, highlights the co-development of a sampling filter accessory to DirectInject-LC product, named the EasyFrit. This add-on enhances process understanding for crystallization chemistry and other heterogeneous processes, broadening the platform portfolio and application scope of Telescope's instrument, and thereby enhancing the market appeal of DirectInject-LC. EasyFrit commercialization is also another example of Telescope's technology leadership and ability to develop advanced analytical tools that are readily deployed in the marketplace

TEAM GROWTH BY 33% AND PROGRESS ON COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER FOR SELF-DRIVING LAB ("SDL") DEVELOPMENT. The combination of a close collaboration with Pfizer scientists and a strong financial contribution has enabled excellent progress on this project. Telescope's SDL uses artificial intelligence, advanced process analytical technology, and robotic automation to autonomously perform chemistry research. SDLs can optimize material properties and chemical synthesis methods up to 100x faster than traditional research methods, reducing the time and cost of developing new pharmaceuticals. To support the SDL Project, Telescope has expanded its team by 33% over the past six months, strengthening its expertise in chemistry, chemical engineering, robotics, and AI-driven automation. This growth supports the Company's ability to scale SDL platforms and meet the rising demand for automated research solutions in high-value chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

SUCCESSFUL OUTCOME OF BRINE-TO-BATTERY PROGRAM FOR PRODUCTION OF >99% PURE BATTERY RAW MATERIALS. Over the past year, Telescope Innovations' proprietary ReCRFT recrystallization technology has produced battery-grade (>99% pure) lithium carbonate from a wide variety of North American lithium-containing brines. Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) eluates were obtained from various producers with lithium brine projects across Canada and the US, including potential suppliers and customers for the eventual commercialization of the ReCRFT process. ReCRFT collapses the lithium carbonate refining flow sheet, reducing these costs to enable a sustainable, on-shore supply of battery raw materials.

CTO HONOURED WITH 2025 R.U LEMIEUX AWARD. Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Professor Jason Hein, has been granted the prestigious 2025 R.U. Lemieux Award by the Chemical Institute of Canada. This award recognizes Professor Hein's contributions to organic chemistry and his pioneering research into reaction mechanisms and process development. His recognition with the R.U. Lemieux Award is a testament to his impact on both academic and industrial chemistry. Dr. Hein continues to lead Telescope's technology development team to enhance advanced analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence platforms for process chemistry.

"This quarter's results reflect disciplined execution of our strategy and the strength of our partnerships," commented Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "By advancing our enabling technologies and deepening our industry presence, we're building lasting value in markets where innovation drives demand."

Readers are encouraged to review the full financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025, both of which are available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

