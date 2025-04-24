The leading global tier-1 supplier of advanced suspension and braking systems has significantly expanded its production capacity for 4th-generation magneto-rheological dampers. BWI Group added 600,000 units annually to deliver unparalleled performance at a competitive cost.

With this expansion, BWI Group reinforces its commitment to customer-oriented innovation, and will make its industry-leading MagneRide suspension system available for about 2 million vehicles in the coming years to maximise these cars' advantages.

The company is expected to realize better economy of scale to enable car makers to adopt high-performance active suspension at a more accessible price point, enhancing their competitiveness in global markets.

Often described as "An active suspension in a passive damper package", MagneRide suspension systems have demonstrated leading technology and adaptability in sports cars and luxury vehicles. Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mustang and Cadillac have been applying the MagneRide suspensions in many models over the past two decades.

Why MagneRide 4.0 delivers unmatched value:

Smart, Adaptive Performance: Adjusts damping force 1,000 times in 1 second for optimal ride quality, blending luxury comfort with dynamic handling.

Proven Durability: Consistent performance in extreme conditions (-30°C to 105°C).

Customizable Driving Modes: Drivers can tailor suspension response for different road conditions, maximising comfort and sportiness as needed.

Cost-Effective Premium Tech: Combines the benefits of active suspension in a compact, maintenance-friendly design, reducing ownership costs.

As the world's only full-scale developer and mass producer of magneto-rheological dampers, BWI Group has delivered more than 10 million MagneRide dampers since the system was introduced in 2002.

BWI Group is now making the luxury-grade suspension performance more attainable and proving that advanced driving dynamics don't have to come at a premium price.

The company leverages its two-decade expertise to bring high-end suspension technology to broader user groups, with production facilities in Poland, Mexico and China.

BWI Group's newly expanded production capacity enables rapid responses to market demands, thereby elevating impact across various segments. Besides, it employed full-process quality monitoring, logistics automation and full value chain digitization to ensure 0 error and reliability in production.

This strategic move will help ensure automakers can integrate cutting-edge suspension technology into a wider range of vehicles, offering more users an exceptional balance of sportiness, comfort, and affordability.

