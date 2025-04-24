INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Corporate Contact
'Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR'
Announcement of INFICON Holding AG
• First quarter 2025 sales of USD 158.3 million 2.7% (organically: 4.7%) over prior-year period; positive order trend with a book-to-bill above 1
INFICON's (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) first quarter 2025 sales show a familiar pattern for the first three months of the year: Year-on-year, sales solidly grew by 2.7%. Yet, they fell 10.8% short of the record-high closing quarter of 2024. Excluding negative currency effects of 2.0 percentage points, the organic growth over the previous year's period was 4.7%. The gross profit margin increased to 49.4%, up from 47.8% a year ago, and the operating income margin reached 20.2%.
Strong profitability and solid balance sheet
INFICON generated a solid operating cash flow of USD 18.1 million after USD 22.5 million a year ago. Inventory turns remained unchanged at 2.4 times, while the continued focus on receivables collection reduced the days sales outstanding to 47.6 days, down from 50.7 days a year ago. The working capital of USD 222.4 million translates into a practically unchanged 35.1% of sales. INFICON closed the period with a net cash position of USD 87.3 million and a further strengthened equity ratio of 74.1% compared with 69.8% at the same time last year.
Confirmed guidance
INFICON sees the business development as moderately optimistic. With its global manufacturing footprint, INFICON is confident and well positioned to weather the incoming storms. After the targeted investments of the last years, the additionally built-up capacities around the globe, and based on its customer intimacy and agile culture, INFICON will be able to adapt flexibly to best serve its global customers even in this challenging environment. However, under certain scenarios, the 2025 operating income margin could temporarily be impacted by up to 2 percentage points.
Web conference
Communication Calendar
E-Mail Alerts
About INFICON
INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INFICON Holding AG
|Hintergasse 15 B
|7310 Bad Ragaz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 300 49 80
|Fax:
|+41 81 300 49 88
|E-mail:
|matthias.troendle@inficon.com
|Internet:
|www.inficon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011029946
|Valor:
|1102994
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2122846
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2122846 24-Apr-2025 CET/CEST