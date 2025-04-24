Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Regulatory News:
X-FAB (BOURSE:XFAB):
Highlights Q1 2025:
- Revenue was USD 204.1 million, down 6% year-on-year (YoY) and up 8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
- Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time (IFRS 15), revenue was USD 202.3 million, well within the guided range of USD 195-205 million
- Bookings at USD 174.7 million reflecting a strong sequential increase of 26% QoQ
- EBITDA at USD 49.1 million, down 4% YoY and up 23% QoQ
- EBITDA margin of 24.0%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 23.8%, compared to the guidance of 22-25%
- EBIT was USD 21.1 million, down 22% YoY and up 100% QoQ
Outlook:
- Q2 2025 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 200-210 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 22.5-25.5%.
- The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1,08 USD/Euro and does not take into account the impact of IFRS 15.
- X-FAB reiterates its FY 2025 guidance with annual revenue expected in the range of USD 820-870 million and an EBITDA margin in the range of 24-27%.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q1 y-o-y growth
Automotive
131.1
135.3
151.8
135.6
142.4
146.0
128.6
135.4
0%
Industrial
51.3
53.7
54.3
52.6
34.4
31.5
36.1
39.3
-25%
Medical
16.2
17.0
16.4
14.5
13.2
12.1
16.5
13.8
-4%
Subtotal core business
198.7
206.1
222.5
202.6
190.1
189.6
181.2
188.6
-7%
90.8%
92.2%
92.8%
92.6%
93.7%
92.9%
92.1%
93.2%
CCC1
20.0
17.2
17.2
16.0
12.6
14.2
15.1
13.6
-15%
Others
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.5
0.2
Revenue*
218.9
223.5
239.8
218.7
202.8
204.0
196.8
202.3
-7%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
8.3
10.4
-2.0
-2.6
2.3
2.4
-8.0
1.8
Total revenue
227.1
233.8
237.7
216.2
205.1
206.4
188.8
204.1
-6%
1Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q1 y-o-y growth
CMOS
180.7
180.5
188.4
168.3
166.2
175.0
170.8
173.4
3%
Microsystems
20.8
24.4
27.9
24.1
25.1
21.6
20.2
22.9
-5%
Silicon carbide
17.3
18.6
23.5
26.3
11.6
7.4
5.8
6.0
-77%
Revenue*
218.9
223.5
239.8
218.7
202.8
204.0
196.8
202.3
-7%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
8.3
10.4
-2.0
-2.6
2.3
2.4
-8.0
1.8
Total revenue
227.1
233.8
237.7
216.2
205.1
206.4
188.8
204.1
-6%
Business development
In the first quarter of 2025, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 204.1 million, down 6% year-on-year and up 8% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time in the amount of USD 1.8 million, quarterly revenue was USD 202.3 million, which is well within the guidance of USD 195-205 million.
First quarter revenue in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical was at USD 188.6 million*, down 7% year-on-year and up 4% quarter-on-quarter, representing a share of 93%* of total revenue.
The quarterly bookings totaled USD 174.7 million, reflecting a 36% decrease compared to the exceptionally strong corresponding quarter of the previous year, but a 26% increase quarter-on-quarter. This growth is primarily related to strong bookings in the automotive and industrial end market. In general, customers are still placing orders later than usual in reaction to the currently shortened lead times. The backlog for the first quarter amounted to USD 386.7 million, compared to USD 414.0 million at the end of the previous quarter.
In the first quarter, X-FAB recorded automotive revenue of USD 135.4 million*, flat year-on-year and up 5% sequentially. Main drivers for X-FAB's automotive business in the first quarter were EV-related applications. Industrial revenue in the first quarter came in at USD 39.3 million*, down 25% year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter. The industrial business in particular is benefiting from increased demand following the last-time-buy announcement for some of X-FAB's 150mm CMOS technologies. Revenue in the medical end market amounted to USD 13.8 million*, down 4% year-on-year, while the quarter-on-quarter decline of 16% is attributable to high shipments of a medical application in the prior quarter.
X-FAB recorded a sequential revenue increase across all technologies. CMOS revenue went up 2%* quarter-on-quarter, silicon carbide 5%* and X-FAB's microsystems business 14%*. X-FAB's silicon carbide revenue in the first quarter came in at USD 6.0 million*. SiC order intake increased 17% sequentially and for the second consecutive quarter, signaling the market's gradual recovery. The main growth driver was data center applications.
Quarterly prototyping revenue was USD 16.1 million*, down 31% year-on-year and 32% quarter-on-quarter. As the transition of major customer-specific projects to volume production was successfully completed in 2024, the associated safe launch and start-up costs as part of prototyping revenue disappeared, which had an effect on the prototyping revenue in the first quarter. In general, X FAB's prototyping revenue tends to be more variable as the number of customer-specific projects increases. In these projects, development and prototyping services are billed in tranches based on milestones achieved rather than on a linear basis.
Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Automotive
Prototyping
6.7
7.6
9.3
8.9
4.7
Production
128.9
134.8
136.7
119.7
130.8
Industrial
Prototyping
10.7
8.9
8.2
9.6
8.8
Production
41.9
25.5
23.3
26.5
30.5
Medical
Prototyping
2.7
2.0
3.0
2.3
1.5
Production
11.8
11.2
9.1
14.2
12.3
CCC
Prototyping
3.1
2.5
3.0
2.6
1.1
Production
12.9
10.2
11.3
12.6
12.5
The megatrends "electrification of everything" and "sensing everywhere" will drive sustainable demand for the comprehensive set of specialty technologies that X-FAB offers, enabling viable solutions that contribute to the mitigation of climate change and more efficient digital healthcare in aging societies. With the phase-out of inventory corrections and the expected gradual recovery of demand in the course of 2025, X-FAB reiterates its full-year guidance with a revenue range of USD 820-870 million and an EBITDA margin in the range of 24-27%.
Geopolitical tensions and related customs regulations do not currently impact X-FAB's business directly, as X-FAB sells its goods ex-works. The indirect effects of these tensions can be either positive or negative and cannot be estimated. This guidance accounts for all identified effects as of the date of this press release.
Operations update
X-FAB progressed well in expanding its 180nm CMOS capacity, which is crucial for supporting its future CMOS and microsystems business. During the first quarter, all outstanding tools for the newly constructed clean room in Malaysia were delivered, installed, and are now being qualified.
This marks the approaching completion of X-FAB's major capacity expansion program. The associated capital expenditures are anticipated to be finalized within the first half of 2025. In the first quarter, capital expenditures totaled USD 101.7 million, representing a decrease of 23% compared to the previous quarter.
Financial update
First quarter EBITDA was USD 49.1 million with an EBITDA margin of 24.0%. Excluding the impact from revenues recognized over time, the EBITDA margin for the first quarter would have been 23.8%, within the guided range of 22-25%.
For the net financial result in the first quarter X-FAB recorded a loss of USD 7.2 million, which includes unrealized foreign exchange effects totaling USD -3.4 million.
Profitability remains unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations as X-FAB's business is naturally hedged. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.09 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.1 percentage points higher.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter amounted to USD 157.2 million, down 27% against the previous quarter in accordance with the planned allocation of funds to capital expenditures.
Management comments
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "I am pleased to present the quarterly results reflecting X-FAB's resilient business with an 8% sequential increase in revenue and a robust EBITDA margin of 24%. Although geopolitical tensions pose challenges for the semiconductor industry, they also offer new opportunities for X-FAB due to our global presence across all major continents. I am confident in our capacity to navigate these challenges, as our specialty technologies address societal megatrends and will continue to be in demand."
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's first quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/audiocast on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English.
Please register here for the audiocast (listen only).
Please register here for the conference call (listen and ask questions).
The second quarter 2025 results will be communicated on July 31, 2025.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems/MEMS and silicon carbide (SiC), X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,500 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Revenue*
202,332
218,712
196,761
822,301
Impact from revenue recognized over time
1,781
-2,559
-7,998
-5,919
Total revenue
204,113
216,152
188,762
816,383
Revenues in USD in
58
62
61
59
Revenues in EUR in
42
38
39
41
Cost of sales
-159,476
-165,786
-152,250
-633,434
Gross profit
44,636
50,367
36,513
182,949
Gross profit margin in %
21.9
23.3
19.3
22.4
Research and development expenses
-10,992
-11,106
-14,205
-49,785
Selling expenses
-2,248
-2,537
-2,213
-9,070
General and administrative expenses
-11,397
-12,811
-11,511
-47,351
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
776
1,434
409
2,770
Other income and other expenses
337
1,847
1,575
6,030
Operating profit
21,112
27,193
10,567
85,543
Finance income
6,494
5,778
11,262
36,006
Finance costs
-13,684
-7,653
-12,243
-38,260
Net financial result
-7,190
-1,875
-981
-2,254
Profit before tax
13,922
25,318
9,585
83,289
Income tax
-1,720
-2,260
-16,891
-21,763
Profit for the period
12,202
23,059
-7,306
61,526
Operating profit (EBIT)
21,112
27,193
10,567
85,542
Depreciation
27,949
23,765
29,248
103,386
EBITDA
49,061
50,958
39,815
188,928
EBITDA margin in %
24.0
23.6
21.1
23.1
Earnings per share
0.09
0.18
-0.06
0.47
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.05149
1.08605
1.06821
1.08232
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2025
unaudited
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2024
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2024
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
1,196,149
800,843
1,144,620
Investment properties
7,339
7,108
7,412
Intangible assets
6,059
5,985
6,319
Other non-current assets
38
54
42
Deferred tax assets
66,855
83,692
66,725
Total non-current assets
1,276,440
897,682
1,225,118
Current assets
Inventories
281,311
276,983
281,765
Contract assets
19,873
21,451
18,092
Trade and other receivables
95,310
119,271
96,648
Other assets
62,696
48,786
69,253
Cash and cash equivalents
157,240
351,468
215,837
Total current assets
616,430
817,959
681,595
TOTAL ASSETS
1,892,870
1,715,640
1,906,713
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
253,858
203,218
241,648
Cumulative translation adjustment
369
-1,052
462
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity
1,034,911
982,850
1,022,794
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
375,835
58,778
369,616
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
3,905
4,696
4,257
Total non-current liabilities
379,740
63,474
373,873
Current liabilities
Trade payables
41,068
102,660
67,658
Current loans and borrowings
50,492
185,400
44,517
Other current liabilities and provisions
386,660
381,258
397,872
Total current liabilities
478,219
669,317
510,046
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,892,870
1,715,640
1,906,713
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Income before taxes
13,922
25,318
9,585
83,289
Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities:
30,949
23,732
31,455
106,148
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
27,949
23,765
29,248
103,386
Amortization of investment grants and subsidies
-1,231
-673
-1,514
-3,735
Interest income and expenses (net)
3,756
-306
2,564
5,525
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-53
-1,751
53
-4,030
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net)
0
0
0
1,144
Other non-cash transactions (net)
529
2,698
1,104
3,858
Changes in working capital:
-6,783
-799
-27,694
8,726
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
1,296
8,252
-5,347
30,808
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets
6,562
6,587
-14,504
5,687
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
454
-4,951
2,380
-9,733
Decrease/(increase) of contract assets
-1,781
2,559
7,998
5,919
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
-4,151
-206
525
-17,373
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
-9,163
-13,040
-18,746
-6,582
Income taxes (paid)/received
-896
-1,441
-359
-2,113
Net cash from operating activities
37,192
46,810
12,987
196,050
Cash flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-101,731
-104,980
-132,903
-509,551
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
23,229
0
-1,633
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
53
1,791
-99
4,024
Interest received
1,164
3,433
1,972
11,032
Net cash used in investing activities
-100,514
-76,527
-131,030
-496,128
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
28,902
50,300
38,134
209,669
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-21,081
-94,113
-3,898
-124,237
Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements
3,095
31,616
1,350
60,584
Payments of lease installments
-4,146
-1,169
-3,193
-12,502
Interest paid
-4,817
-4,058
-3,749
-17,214
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
1,953
-17,423
28,644
116,300
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances
2,771
-7,093
-10,681
-6,086
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
-61,368
-47,140
-89,399
-183,778
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
215,837
405,701
315,917
405,701
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
157,240
351,468
215,837
215,837
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423378830/en/
Contacts:
X-FAB Press Contact
Uta Steinbrecher
Investor Relations
X-FAB Silicon Foundries
+49-361-427-6489
uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com