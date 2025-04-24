The Global Commodities and Renewable Energy Trader, Engelhart, is delighted to announce the signing of a further power purchase agreement (PPA) with e.optimum, one of Germany's largest independent energy suppliers.

Following the first PPA signed in January 2025, this new agreement secures renewable electricity from additional onshore wind turbines with a total capacity of approximately 167 MWfromJuly to December 2025. This is enough green power to supply around 31,000 households

This second PPA marks a significant expansion of the partnership between the two companies. It represents a 195% increase in contracted capacity, bringing the total from 86 MW to 253 MW of onshore wind power. Furthermore, the agreement contributes directly to Germany's transition to a net zero-carbon economy by 2045.

Matthias Seel, Senior Originator Corporate Customers Europe at Engelhart, commented:

"The second PPA with e.optimum is another milestone in our joint partnership. Especially in uncertain economic and energy policy times, this is a strong signal that both e.optimum and Engelhart are sticking to the clear goals of decarbonisation in Germany. Particular thanks go to all colleagues and business partners who made this deal possible."

Sevastos Kavanozis, Head of Renewables Sales Origination at Engelhart, added:

"Our deepening partnership with e.optimum shows that Engelhart is continuing to scale up its PPA business. With this second agreement, Engelhart is now delivering power from over 250 MW of onshore wind, which is a great result."

Boris Käser, CEO at e.optimum, said:

"Our valuable partnership with Engelhart reaffirms our commitment to a sustainable future. We are pleased to take this further step in advancing the use of renewable energies in the economy and actively shaping the energy transition. Only through strong collaborations like this can we achieve the ambitious climate goals."

For Editors:

About Engelhart

Engelhart is a global commodities and renewable energy trading firm that delivers energy optimisation, liquidity and risk warehousing to enhance market stability and create value in a rapidly changing world.

Leveraging advanced data analytics, meteorology, and proprietary technology, Engelhart provides robust modelling, forecasting, and trading capabilities to help clients navigate complex and dynamic energy markets.

Engelhart offers fully automated, end-to-end renewable power management solutions designed to maximise production and financial returns for renewable energy assets as part of its commitment to advancing the energy transition. The company is currently optimising more than 4.0GW of renewable energy capacity and operates in over 20 countries, serving energy producers, utilities, and industrial clients worldwide.

Engelhart is uniquely positioned to deliver client value while driving progress towards a more sustainable future with a diversified global trading platform spanning renewable energy, power and gas, agriculture products, and freight.

About e.optimum:

Since 2010, as one of the largest independent energy suppliers in Germany based in Offenburg in southern Baden, e.optimum has been a reliable partner for companies in all matters relating to electricity and natural gas supply.

Today, e.optimum serves around 45,000 commercial and industrial customers nationwide with more than 5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity and natural gas annually. e.optimum's product portfolio is supplemented by green electricity and green gas, as well as e.optimum clean energy, a funding program to support the sustainable energy transition in Germany.

