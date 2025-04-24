Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-driven multichain NFT platform, has scaled its Solana-powered infrastructure to enhance performance, lower costs, and expand support for creators leveraging the high-speed blockchain. This scaling effort is part of the platform's broader strategy to enable fast, intelligent NFT development across all major networks.

The upgraded Solana integration improves processing time, contract responsiveness, and real-time AI interaction across NFT creation workflows. Colle AI's backend now supports more efficient routing, optimized fee structures, and improved multichain synchronization when Solana is used alongside Ethereum, BNB Chain, XRP, and Bitcoin.

With the continued adoption of Solana for large-scale and high-frequency projects, Colle AI has also introduced creator-facing tools that allow for more seamless minting and batch deployment on the network. These tools are paired with dynamic metadata management and AI-driven suggestions to simplify execution.

As Solana remains a key part of Colle AI's multichain framework, these infrastructure upgrades ensure creators have the speed, affordability, and scalability needed to thrive in a decentralized digital economy.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

