Das Instrument 0XM0 CA64913V5099 NEW WAVE HLDGS CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.04.2025The instrument 0XM0 CA64913V5099 NEW WAVE HLDGS CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2025Das Instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.04.2025The instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2025Das Instrument S98 JP3342000001 SANYO SPL STEEL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.04.2025The instrument S98 JP3342000001 SANYO SPL STEEL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2025Das Instrument A1F KYG9482E1008 GOGOX HLDGS DL 0,000002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.04.2025The instrument A1F KYG9482E1008 GOGOX HLDGS DL 0,000002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2025