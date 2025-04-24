The Indian manufacturer said its new n-type TOPCon bifacial solar module has a a power output of 585 W to 620 W and the same compact dimensions as a traditional 550 W panel. From pv magazine India India's Kosol Energie has launched its Sun Plus Series n-type TOPCon solar modules with power output ranging from 585 W to 620 W and efficiency between 22. 65% and 24%. Under standard test conditions (STC), the open-circuit voltage ranges from 51. 08 V to 52. 18 V and the short-circuit current varies from 13. 66 A and 14 A. The open-circuit voltage temperature coefficient is -0. 26%/C. "The highlight ...

