Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to report first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8

Leiden, the Netherlands, April 24, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will report its preliminary (unaudited) first quarter 2025 financial results, for the period ended March 31, on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CEST/07:30 am EDT on May 8, 2025.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using the link below. Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Conference call registration:

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1059030b794549a5a265dac1ee0542eb

To watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the link below.

Webcast registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y45rvzpj

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

