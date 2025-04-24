Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal am Horizont: Entscheidende Nachrichten in 2025 erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T985 | ISIN: GB00B94QM994 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Stuttgart
04.12.24
08:08 Uhr
5,500 Euro
+0,300
+5,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2025 08:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Nicole Barnes
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results

Guernsey, 24 April 2025 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedhas released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024.

  • IFRS NAV of €22.08 million, or €22.05 per share vs €21.34 per share as at Q3 2024 and €21.77 per share as at YE 2023, reflecting an increase in the value of the Company's holding in a Luxembourg fund under the New Investment Strategy, following the closing of its first investment in October 2024.

  • Adjusted Net Asset Value ("NAV") of €11.35 million1, or €11.34 per share2 vs. €10.91 per share in Q3 2024 and €11.12 per share as at YE 2023.

The tables below summarise the NAV by segment:

YE 2024 NAV Q3 2024 NAV YE 2023 NAV
€'m€ p.s. €'m€ p.s. €'m€ p.s.
New Investment Strategy - Greece 5.775.76 0.110.11 0.100.10
Legacy Italian Real Estate Funds 0.060.06 0.060.06 0.080.08
Net Corporate Cash3 12.2812.26 17.4717.45 17.8317.86
Legacy German Tax Asset 3.973.97 3.733.72 3.733.73
IFRS NAV 22.0822.05 21.3721.34 21.7421.77
Legacy German Tax Reserve4 (5.99)(5.97) (5.44)(5.43) (5.46)(5.46)
Adjusted NAV before Liquidation Reserve 16.0916.08 15.9315.91 16.2816.31
Liquidation Reserve4 (4.74)(4.74) (5.00)(5.00) (5.18)(5.19)
Adjusted NAV 11.3511.34 10.9310.91 11.1011.12
Ordinary shares outstanding 1,001,555 1,001,555 998,555

As at 31 December 2024, the Company's assets mainly comprise:

1. €12.28 million, or €12.26 per share, of net corporate cash, which is available to continue seeking investments under the New Investment Strategy.

2. €5.77 million, or €5.76 per share, in the Company's first investment under the New Investment Strategy, a share in a Luxembourg fund which has opportunistically acquired a boutique retail complex in an affluent part of Athens, Greece.

3. A tax asset of €3.97 million, or €3.97 per share, representing amounts paid (and associated interest) in relation to additional tax assessed against a legacy German property subsidiary where the Company won the first instance of its appeal in December 2024. The German tax authorities have since appealed the decision and the Company is waiting for the date of the next hearing.


4. Residual interests in two legacy Italian Real Estate Fund Investments with an NAV of €0.06 million, or €0.06 per share, where the underlying properties have been fully sold, with both funds now in liquidation.

2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2024 Overview

During 2024, having largely concluded its Realisation Plan, the Company made significant progress in implementing the New Investment Strategy by establishing the platform through which it can raise third party capital and make investments, while also closing on the first acquisition made as part of this strategy.

Highlights

  • New Investment Strategy - In August 2024, Eurocastle launched a Luxembourg regulated fund, European Properties Investment Fund S.C.A., SICAV RAIF ("EPIF" or the "Fund"), through which it expects to invest alongside selected external co-investors. EPIF initially closed with Eurocastle committing to invest €8 million alongside a €2 million commitment from its JV Partner. EPIF is now being marketed to potential investors with a target size of €100 million.

  • In addition to generating attractive risk adjusted returns on its share of any investments made, Eurocastle also anticipates receiving market standard management and incentive fees from external investors. The Company sees the Fund as an attractive opportunity to earn enhanced returns on the capital it invests while also building a meaningful base for future investments.

  • In October 2024, the Fund made its first acquisition, being part of a boutique retail complex in an affluent part of Athens with Eurocastle investing a total of €5.5 million into the Fund. The asset was acquired from one of the largest Greek banks out of a distressed situation. As at the end of 2024, Eurocastle's 80% share in the NAV of EPIF is €5.8 million. In parallel with executing this first investment, EPIF has been underwriting a number of additional opportunities.

  • Legacy Italian Real Estate Funds -The remaining NAV for these investments of €0.06 million, or €0.06 per share, reflects cash currently reserved in the funds that is expected to be released once the fund manager resolves certain potential liabilities and liquidates each fund.

  • Legacy German Tax Matter - Prior to 2024, the Company had paid a net amount of €3.7 million in relation to the Legacy German tax matter against which it has raised a corresponding tax asset (together with associated interest). The Company, in pursuing the reimbursement of this amount through the German fiscal court, won the first instance of its appeal in December 2024. Shortly after, the German tax authorities appealed the decision through the German federal tax court and the Company is currently waiting to be notified of the date of the hearing. In the meantime, €2.5 million of the €3.7 million of additional tax paid by the Company, being the additional tax assessed before late payment interest, is accruing interest at 6% per annum, which would be paid to the Company should it finally prevail in the case.

  • The remaining potential exposure, associated with the same point under dispute, is estimated to be €1.7 million. This relates to the years 2013 to 2015 which remain subject to ongoing tax audits. Notwithstanding the Company's expectation that the tax matter will eventually be resolved in the Company's favour, as at 31 December 2024, the full potential liability of €6.0 million, or €5.97 per share (including associated defence costs and interest accrued), is fully reserved for within the Additional Reserves.

  • Additional Reserves - As at 31 December 2024, of the total Additional Reserves of €10.7 million, €6.0 million related to the legacy German tax matter with the balance of approximately €4.7 million in place to allow for future costs and potential liabilities while the Company pursues in parallel the New Investment Strategy. The Board anticipates reviewing the appropriate level of reserves once it has further clarity on the amount of commitments received by EPIF.

Subsequent Events

On April 23rd, 2025, EPIF successfully held its first investor close, securing €16 million of commitments from 10 investors taking the total fund size to €26 million. Currently, a significant number of potential additional commitments are at advanced stage of due diligence, with a further close expected in May 2025.

The commitments closed on 23 April 2025 will reduce Eurocastle's interest in the Fund from 80% to approximately 31%. As a result, the new investors will reimburse Eurocastle an estimated total of €3.5 million of the €5.5 million it had invested to date in EPIF. This reimbursement is to align Eurocastle's revised pro rata share of the capital called plus compensatory interest. The amount to be paid to Eurocastle is substantially in line with the relevant share of Eurocastle's valuation of its interest in EPIF as at 31 December 2024.



Income Statement for the Fourth Quarter 2024, Full Year 2024 and Full Year 2023		Q4 2024FY 2024FY 2023
€ Thousands€ Thousands€ Thousands
Portfolio Returns
New Investment Strategy - Greece unrealised fair value movement429273-
Legacy Italian NPLs & Other Loans realised gain --2
Legacy Italian Real Estate Funds unrealised fair value movement -(18)(50)
Fair value movement on Investments 429255(48)
Other Income1001132
Interest income 345827 519
Loss on foreign currency translation -(1)(2)
Total income 8741,194471
Operating Expenses
Manager base and incentive fees4210394
Remaining operating expenses1157451,012
Other operating expenses1578481,106
Total expenses1578481,106
Net profit/(loss) for the period/year717346(635)
€ per share0.720.35(0.64)

Balance Sheet and Adjusted NAV Reconciliation as at 31 December 2024New Strategy Investments GreeceLegacy Italian

Investments
Corporate
TotalTotal
20242023
€ Thousands€ Thousands€ Thousands€ Thousands€ Thousands
Assets
Other assets--315315210
Legacy German tax asset--3,9743,9743,727
Investments - New Investment Strategy - Greece5,770--5,770-
Investments - Legacy Italian Real Estate Funds-64-6482
Cash, cash equivalents and treasury investments
Cash and cash equivalents--12,41512,41513,951
Treasury investments----4,236
Total assets5,7706416,70422,53822,206
Liabilities
Trade and other payables -389389425
Manager base and incentive fees -636341
Total liabilities -452452466
IFRS Net Asset Value5,7706416,25222,08621,740
Liquidation cash reserve--(4,748)(4,748)(5,185)
Legacy German tax cash reserve--(2,008)(2,008)(1,728)
Legacy German tax asset--(3,974)(3,974)(3,727)
Adjusted NAV5,770645,52211,35611,100
Adjusted NAV (€ per Share)5.760.065.5211.3411.12

NOTICE:

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company's most recent Financial Report, which will be available on the Company's website).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, future commitments to sell real estate and achievement of disposal targets, availability of investment and divestment opportunities, timing or certainty of completion of acquisitions and disposals, the operating performance of our investments and financing needs. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "potential", "intend", "expect", "endeavor", "seek", "anticipate", "estimate", "overestimate", "underestimate", "believe", "could", "project", "predict", "project", "continue", "plan", "forecast" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is limited. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, its actual results and performance may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results or stated expectations including the risks regarding Eurocastle's ability to declare dividends or achieve its targets regarding asset disposals or asset performance.

1 In light of the Realisation Plan announced in November 2019, the Adjusted NAV as at 31 December 2024 reflects additional reserves for future costs and potential liabilities, which have not been accounted for under the IFRS NAV ("Additional Reserves"). No commitments for these future costs and potential liabilities existed as at 31 December 2024.
2 Per share calculations for Eurocastle as at 31 December 2024 are based on 1,001,555 shares in issue. YE 2023 NAV per share based on 998,555 shares; Q3 2024 NAV per share based on 1,001,555 shares.
3 Reflects corporate cash net of accrued liabilities and other assets.

4 Reserves that were put in place when the Company realised the majority of its investment assets in 2019 in order for the Company to continue in operation and fund its
future costs and potential liabilities. These reserves are not accounted for under IFRS.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.