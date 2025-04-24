Parkwood Master Fund Ltd - Form 8.3 - Mural Oncology Plc
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser
Parkwood Master Fund Ltd.
Mural Oncology Plc.
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken
April 21, 2025
NO
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled
494,120
2.9
(2) Cash-settled derivatives
(3) Stock-settled derivatives(including options)
Total
494,120
2.9
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
IE000LK2BOB4
Purchase
263,551
$2.4646
IE000LK2BOB4
Purchase
155,569
$2.4103
IE000LK2BOB4
Purchase
75,000
$2.6278
4. OTHER INFORMATION
None
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?
NO
Date of disclosure
April 22, 2025
Contact name
Dan Sternberg
Telephone number
1 416 363 9049
