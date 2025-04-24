Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
Gamechanger-Deal am Horizont: Entscheidende Nachrichten in 2025 erwartet!
Parkwood Master Fund Ltd - Form 8.3 - Mural Oncology Plc

Parkwood Master Fund Ltd - Form 8.3 - Mural Oncology Plc

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 --

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser

Parkwood Master Fund Ltd.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies
isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Mural Oncology Plc.

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with
anofferor/offeree, state this and specify
identityof offeror/offeree (Note 1)

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the
latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

April 21, 2025

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is
thediscloser also making disclosures in
respectof any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state"N/A"

NO

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

494,120

2.9

(2) Cash-settled derivatives

(3) Stock-settled derivatives(including options)
andagreements to purchase/sell

Total

494,120

2.9

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security

Purchase/sale

Number of
securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

IE000LK2BOB4

Purchase

263,551

$2.4646

IE000LK2BOB4

Purchase

155,569

$2.4103

IE000LK2BOB4

Purchase

75,000

$2.6278

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position,
increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Writing,purchasing,selling,
varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
receivedper unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details

Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement
or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities
which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered
into by the person making the disclosure and any party tothe offer or
any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If
there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state"none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding
between the person disclosing and any other person relatingto the
voting rights of any relevant securities under any optionreferred to
on this form or relating to the voting rights or futureacquisition or
disposal of any relevant securities to which anyderivative referred to
on this form is referenced. If none, thisshould be stated.

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

NO

Date of disclosure

April 22, 2025

Contact name

Dan Sternberg

Telephone number

1 416 363 9049

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.


