Autoliv partner with Formula E to Enhance Automotive Safety Awareness

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), a global leader in automotive safety, is entering a partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. This collaboration aims to promote the use of safety equipment and highlight technological advancements for racers and everyday drivers, showcasing Autoliv's market leading products and technologies.

Today Autoliv announced that the company will be the new Official Mobility Safety Partner for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The partnership provides Autoliv with a platform to showcase its expertise and improve awareness of automotive safety in an electric racing setting.

"We are proud to partner with Formula E and showcase our expertise in automotive and electrical safety," said Gabriella Etemad, Senior Vice President Communications of Autoliv. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey to show how we empower safety within the automotive industry.

The first year of the partnership between Autoliv and Formula E will focus on three core areas:

Increase the usage and understanding of safety equipment: Through Formula E's platform and fan base, Autoliv aims to inspire people to always use seatbelts, choose vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems, and to drive safely in every traffic situation.

Inspire current and future talent: Autoliv aims to promote safety mindset with a global audience of all ages, sharing a common interest in automotive advancements and inspiring careers within the automotive safety sector.

Electrical car safety: Over the coming years, Autoliv will continue to explore and develop cutting-edge safety technologies for electrical vehicles.

"This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to making vehicles safer for everyone, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership can bring for advancing global automotive safety standards," said Gabriella Etemad.

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, said, "As we have some of the fastest and most advanced race cars in global motorsport going wheel to wheel on our circuits, safety is our number one priority. This focus and attention to detail aligns perfectly with Autoliv's own ethos and business strategy. Collectively, we won't just promote vehicle safety to our current fan and consumer bases but look how we can continually develop and deploy cutting edge systems in both the motorsport and automotive industries."

The agreement begins in April 2025 and will feature several branding activations. This includes the Autoliv logo on the safety and medical car, as well as local activations at various racing locations.

For more information about Formula E.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2024, our products saved approximately 37,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2024 amounted to $10.4 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship :

As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport-certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities is united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and the planet.

For Formula E media enquiries, please contact - media@fiaformulae.com

Safe Harbor Statement

