ROX Motor Showcases Global Vision at Auto Shanghai 2025 and Unveils Strategic Lightweight All-Terrain SUV Innovation Partnership with Weiqiao

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROX Motor, a Chinese luxury new energy vehicle brand committed to becoming the leading new energy vehicle brand for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts worldwide by 2030, showcased its brand globalization strategy and innovation results at Auto Shanghai 2025. Under the theme "Empowered by Nature," the brand transported audiences into immersive travel scenarios-ranging from wild open landscapes to vibrant cities-demonstrating the all-terrain versatility of its vehicles and its vision to empower global outdoor lifestyles through innovation, design, and technology.

Since launching its global strategy in April 2024, ROX Motor has rapidly gained traction in nearly 30 international markets, including key regions across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, earning the recognition of global users and local partners with its outstanding products and luxurious outdoor lifestyle experience. Building on this momentum, ROX Motor will deepen its presence in the Middle East and Central Asia while accelerating its entry into high-potential growth markets across the Americas and Africa throughout 2025.

To support this rapid growth, ROX Motor is building a robust global sales and after-sales network focused on user-centric service. Strategic investments are underway to establish regional spare parts warehouses-starting with key hubs in the Middle East and Central Asia-to enable emergency deliveries within 5 days. The brand will also launch 60 standardized after-sales service centres worldwide to ensure premium service quality.

Recognising the diversity of global markets, ROX Motor is tailoring services to meet the cultural preferences, lifestyle habits, and religious customs of different regions-delivering personalised experiences that align with the luxury outdoor lifestyle at the heart of the ROX brand.

At the heart of ROX Motor's long-term strategy is its vision to create a holistic all-terrain product ecosystem. From 2025 to 2027, the company will roll out one new model per year-accelerating product iteration to serve a wide range of outdoor travel scenarios and meet evolving consumer expectations. This roadmap reflects ROX Motor's drive to redefine the all-terrain segment, one built around lifestyle, exploration, and user experience.

In a major milestone for its R&D roadmap, ROX Motor has officially launched the Weiqiao-ROX Motor Lightweight Vehicle Joint Laboratory in Suzhou. Developed in collaboration with Weiqiao Pioneering Group-one of China's largest industrial enterprises and a Global Fortune 500 company-this strategic initiative represents a leap forward in ROX Motor's pursuit of high-performance lightweight SUV platforms.

Driven by a bold vision and a passion for innovation, ROX Motor remains steadfast in its mission to empower outdoor lifestyles through cutting-edge NEV technology. With a robust global strategy, expanding product lineup, and world-class partnerships, ROX Motor is accelerating toward its goal of becoming the leading new energy vehicle brand for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts world wide by 2030.

