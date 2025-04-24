Dante Omics AI Unveils DanteNatura.com, Bringing Whole Genome Sequencing to Animals and Plants, A Game-Changer for Farmers, Pet Owners, Breeders, and Researchers in Agrigenomics

Dante Natura Provides animal and plant lovers and professional with an AI-Powered Whole Genome Sequencing Platform to Revolutionize Agriculture, Pet Care, and Conservation.

Dante Omics AI, a global pioneer in AI-driven genomics and agrigenomics, proudly announces the launch of Dante Natura (dantenatura.com), an AI-powered platform delivering superior whole genome sequencing (WGS) solutions for animals and plants. Designed to empower farmers, pet owners, breeders, and researchers, Dante Natura harnesses 30X WGS technology to provide actionable genetic insights, driving advancements in agriculture, animal health, conservation, and scientific discovery. With nearly a decade of expertise in agrigenomics, Dante Omics AI is redefining how end users engage with the genetic potential of nature.

Tailored Benefits

Dantenatura.com leverages Dante Omics AI's proprietary WGS technology to sequence 100% of an organism's DNA, offering unparalleled depth and precision compared to traditional targeted tests. This comprehensive approach delivers transformative benefits for diverse users:

Farmers : enhance yields and livestock resilience, such as resistance to common cattle diseases or drought-adapted corn varieties, enhancing yields and profitability.

Pet Owners : Personalize pet care with genetic insights into health risks, enabling preventive measures and tailored treatments.

Breeders : Optimize breeding for desirable traits like growth or pest resistance, streamlining animal and plant improvement.

Researchers: track genetic diversity in endangered species, generate superior data for studies on biodiversity and evolution, support conservation and discovery.

"Dante Natura represents a transformative step in nature genomics, whether it's decoding the genome of a rescue dog or optimizing vineyard resilience," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Omics AI. "From sustainable farming to healthier pets, we enable farmers, pet owners, breeders and researchers to make better decisions."

Rooted in Genomics Expertise

Dante Omics AI brings unmatched expertise in agrigenomics, the application of genomics to agriculture and animal science, to dantenatura.com. The company has processed petabytes of genomic data, is a recognized leader in AI, earned praise from CNN for its genomic innovations. Its agrigenomics portfolio includes successful collaborations with farmers, breeders, and research institutions, delivering solutions for crop improvement, livestock health, and biodiversity conservation.

The dantenatura.com platform is live and accessible globally at www.dantenatura.com.

About Dante Omics AI

Dante Omics AI is a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, delivering superior outcomes to physicians, biopharma organizations, patients and researchers. Dante Omics AI's proprietary platforms, including the Dante Platform and GenomeChat, drive innovation in diagnostics, biopharma, and biodiversity conservation. For more information, visit www.danteomics.com.

