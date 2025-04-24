Researchers in Italy have designed a novel carbon dioxide heat pump that can work with photovoltaic-thermal energy, a finned coil heat exchanger and a U-tube borehole heat exchanger. Their experiment has shown that the simultaneous use of at least two energy sources always results in improved system performance even with limited heat transfer areas. A team of scientists led by Italy's University of Padova has numerically simulated a novel heat pump that can reportedly combine three renewable energy sources with high efficiency. The system uses photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) collectors as the solar ...

