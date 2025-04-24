Joe the Juice ("the Company"), an urban juice bar and coffee concept selling freshly prepared juices, coffee, sandwiches and more, today announced that Jeffrey Lawrence, a member of the Company's Board of Directors since April 2024, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Thomas Nørøxe, Chief Executive Officer of Joe the Juice, said, "Jeff's elevation to Chairman of Joe the Juice reflects how his active participation has made a material difference to the Company's performance and strategy. Over the past year, Joe the Juice has achieved continued impressive same store sales and revenue growth as we also opened our 400th unit globally. Unit economics remain incredibly strong and digital sales are now nearing 40%. Jeff's experience will be vital as we continue to expand globally through both company-owned and franchise openings."

Jeffrey Lawrence commented, "Joe the Juice continues to represent one of the most exciting and dynamic restaurant brands, with true global consumer appeal. Over time, the Company has finetuned a winning formula to provide fresh, quality products, with a focus on hospitality and meeting the needs of today's digitally-enabled consumer. I have been inspired by the ambition and potential of the team and look forward to working closely together to continue to build the Joe the Juice brand globally."

Mr. Lawrence holds more than 25 years of leadership experience in building digitally-enabled foodservice and consumer brands. He spent more than two decades at Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), including five years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, playing a critical role in the company's successful IPO, its significant international expansion and best in class increases in store-level profitability. Mr. Lawrence was also an integral part of the global pizza chain's transformation through the adoption and optimization of digital and data-led initiatives.

After his time at Domino's, Mr. Lawrence served as CFO of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer apparel brand, where he led the company's 2021 IPO, and then as CFO at ShiftKey.

He currently serves as an independent board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) and an independent board member at Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF), as well as a Senior Advisor to General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor.

Joe the Juice currently operates in more than 400 locations across 19 countries spanning the UK and Europe, United States, Middle East and Asia. Capitalizing on strong customer demand, the Company's enhanced digital distribution channels and strong franchising partnerships have enabled it to rapidly expand its regional presence in key markets.

About Joe the Juice

Joe the Juice is an urban juice bar and coffee concept operating in more than 400 locations across 19 countries. Founded in 2002, the company sells freshly prepared juices, coffee, sandwiches and more. Joe the Juice's differentiated concept creates a modern, urban, and hip ambiance for on-the-go customers focused on a healthy lifestyle. For more on our authentic and unique brand: www.joejuice.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424086704/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Joe the Juice

Kasper Garnell

garnell@joejuice.com

+45 2019 5904