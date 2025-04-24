Investment to Accelerate Growth, Foster Innovation and Expand Global Reach

Glasswall, an industry-leading provider of intelligent zero-trust file protection solutions in both the business-to-government (B2G), and business-to-business (B2B) sectors, today announced a strategic growth investment from PSG Equity, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to drive transformational growth.

Using its patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, Glasswall helps to protect organizations by proactively rebuilding files to eliminate risks such as malware and ransomware. Its zero-trust cybersecurity solutions are used by government intelligence, defense, critical infrastructure and financial services clients around the world. With PSG Equity's support, Glasswall will seek to accelerate innovation, expand its product offering and strengthen its global footprint across B2G and B2B.

"The need for zero-trust file protection solutions is increasing rapidly and we are thrilled to partner with the team at PSG Equity to help us meet that demand, and drive innovation in this sector," said Danny Lopez, CEO of Glasswall. "PSG Equity's seasoned expertise in scaling companies will allow us to expand our zero-trust product offering, better serve our high-profile customer base and support our strategic technology partners across the US, UK and other core markets."

As the volume of data file transfer surges alongside cloud adoption and evolving threat vectors organizations are increasingly turning to advanced CDR solutions. Industry-wide moves towards zero-trust architectures, driven by new security directives, are accelerating this shift.

"Glasswall has developed a critical and industry-leading solution that addresses the growing cybersecurity demands of governments and other high-risk environments," said Christian Stein, Managing Director at PSG Equity. "We are excited to partner with the Glasswall team as they scale their impact, accelerate innovation, and expand across government, critical infrastructure and a wider range of industries.

"We are delighted to be a part of Glasswall's continued success alongside PSG Equity, and look forward to the company's next phase of growth at a time when robust and trusted cybersecurity solutions are more important than ever," said Lord Michael Spencer, Chairman of IPGL.

IPGL first backed Glasswall in 2019, invested further in 2020, and will remain a significant shareholder alongside PSG Equity.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that protects government agencies and commercial organizations from malicious files with its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. Unlike traditional detection-based methods, Glasswall employs a zero-trust approach, which removes malware's ability to exist in files altogether. Glasswall's CDR technology is mandated for use as a file filter in Cross Domain Solutions by the NSA and is trusted by the world's most sophisticated security establishments. To learn more about Glasswall, visit www.glasswall.com.

About PSG Equity

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

