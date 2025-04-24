Debiopharm Research Manufacturing S.A. (Debiopharm, www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company aiming to cure cancer and infectious diseases, and Oncodesign Services (www.oncodesign-services.com), a leading CRO specialized in drug discovery and preclinical services, announce the execution of a license agreement for the use of the AbYlink technology for preclinical services.

AbYlink is a regio-selective bioconjugation technology ideally suited for preparing conjugates for use in therapeutic and non-invasive diagnostic applications. Oncodesign Services will use this cutting-edge technology to prepare antibody chelator conjugates for use in preclinical studies to gain insights into the predictive effectiveness of novel treatment approaches in Molecular Radiotherapy, and particularly Radioimmunotherapy in the context of cancer. A joint poster will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 to demonstrate the use of the non-invasive technology in Radioimmunotherapy, targeting animal models bearing HER2+ tumors.

"We have demonstrated the effectiveness of this powerful technology to rapidly and covalently conjugate any off-the-shelf antibody in a single step with an imaging agent. Our strategic collaboration with Oncodesign Services allows broader access to and usage of non-invasive imaging applications and provides an innovative solution to biotech and pharma partners to integrate imagery in the development of new antibody- and ADC-based therapeutics," commented Frédéric Lévy, Chief Scientific Officer at Debiopharm.

Aidan Synnott, CEO of Oncodesign Services, said, "We are pleased to integrate this cutting-edge technology into our portfolio for our clients. The AbYlink technology gives the advantage of generating reproducible batches of bioconjugated antibodies and ADCs that secure specificity and efficacy of targeted radiotherapy."

About AbYlink

AbYlink is a versatile and rapid regio-selective chemical conjugation technology for use to prepare diagnostic or therapeutic conjugates. This one-step method results in stable conjugation at defined and invariable sites on the Fc domain of an antibody or the like, with no impact on antigen-binding regions. It enables a seamless and reproducible conjugation of payloads (e.g., a chelator for radiolabeling, a fluorescent dye or a drug) to antibodies or ADCs. The universal applicability of the technology has been demonstrated for various antibody isotypes and payloads.

About Debiopharm Research Manufacturing

Debiopharm Research Manufacturing manufactures treatments for prostate cancer, breast cancer and precocious puberty, namely at its Martigny facility, where it employs two hundred people. It is a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Debiopharm, headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Debiopharm is an innovative company, devoting over 90% of its resources to innovation and the development of new drugs. Its mission is to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then select pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

About Oncodesign Services

Oncodesign Services is a contract research organization specializing in drug discovery and preclinical development. The company works with global biopharma partners to advance therapies in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases through integrated services in protein sciences, structural biology, medicinal chemistry, pharmaco-imaging, DMPK and in vivo/in vitro pharmacology. Oncodesign Services has European facilities in France and the Netherlands.

