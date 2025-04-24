Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Supply Chain and Logistics. This prestigious award highlights Manhattan's role as an innovator within the Google Cloud ecosystem, its commitment to driving customer success, and its pioneering application of Agentic AI and Generative AI (GenAI) within the Manhattan Active® Suite over the past year.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Manhattan Associates as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

"We are honored to be recognized as Google Cloud's 2025 Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Supply Chain and Logistics," said Sanjeev Siotia, executive vice president and CTO, Manhattan Associates. "This award is a testament to the deep collaboration between Manhattan and Google Cloud, as we work together to bring cutting-edge cloud infrastructure, data analytics, Agentic AI and GenAI capabilities to our joint customers. We look forward to continuing this partnership and driving the future of resilient, AI-driven supply chains and omnichannel commerce."

At the core of Manhattan's AI-powered innovations is Manhattan Active® Assist; an intelligent, contextual GenAI assistant designed to transform how users interact with the Manhattan Active solutions. Included with all Manhattan Active subscriptions, Manhattan Assist provides a natural language summary of how applications are currently configured and gives instant, accurate responses to questions about product functionality, API structures and more, across multiple personas, roles, and functions.

Manhattan Active® Maven is the company's Agentic AI offering an AI powered agent infused with order, payment, store location, and product availability information to deliver personalized, contextual customer service, akin to those delivered by human agents. Built on an Agentic AI platform and Google Gemini models, Manhattan Active Maven is easy to implement and embeds seamlessly with websites and mobile applications, deflecting customer service inquiries, while boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"Manhattan Active Assist and Manhattan Active Maven showcase the real-world power of AI in supply chain and logistics, driving unprecedented levels of personalization, productivity, and cost-savings. Manhattan's continued partnership with Google Cloud enables us to deliver scalable, resilient and innovative solutions that address the complex challenges of modern supply chain networks," Siotia finished.

Recently, Manhattan and Google Cloud collaborated on the second edition of the Unified Commerce Benchmark-the industry's only analysis of unified commerce in specialty retail based on real-world purchases, returns, and customer interactions across digital and physical channels. The 2025 edition revealed the common attributes of the most successful retailers, tangible retail best practices, and key opportunities to enhance customer value through modernized operations.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com

