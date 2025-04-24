Prestigious Recognitions Validate UbiRider's Market Leadership, Unmatched Innovation, and Rapid Growth in Mobility and Digital Payments

UbiRider, the innovator behind the UbiRider Platform, the only solution that seamlessly integrates transportation management, payment processing, and data analytics into a single system, today announced it has been honored with three prestigious awards from Global Banking Finance News, further solidifying its position as a leader in transportation technology and payments innovation. The company has been recognized as:

These accolades highlight UbiRider's rapid expansion, groundbreaking approach to transit management, and leadership in revolutionizing payment experiences for riders and transportation providers alike. By seamlessly integrating real-time mobility solutions with frictionless payments, UbiRider is setting a new industry benchmark for efficiency, accessibility, and customer experience.

"Winning these awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation in the mobility sector," said Paulo Ferreira dos Santos, CEO and Founder of UbiRider. "We are committed to providing seamless, efficient, and scalable solutions that not only enhance the passenger experience but also empower transportation operators to optimize their services. These recognitions from Global Banking Finance News validate our leadership in revolutionizing the future of mobility and digital payments."

The UbiRider Platform integrates transportation management, real-time data insights, and contactless payments into a single, scalable system, enabling transit agencies to enhance efficiency while delivering a frictionless experience for travelers. By making open-loop payment systems more accessible and affordable, UbiRider is transforming mobility ecosystems across Portugal and beyond.

As UbiRider continues its rapid growth, these awards reaffirm its dedication to advancing smart mobility, driving sustainability, and setting new benchmarks in transportation technology.

For more information about UbiRider and its award-winning solutions, visit www.ubirider.com.

About UbiRider

UbiRider was founded with the mission to transform the utilization and management of transportation operations to be simple, elegant and more accessible. The UbiRider Platform is the most complete mobility-as-a-service platform that includes mobile and web components that serve the interests and needs of travelers, commuters and mobility operators. PICK is a mobility-as-a-service app which helps travelers determine the best option for every journey, combining traditional and modern modes of transportation from buses and ferries to carsharing and micro-mobility. UbiRider is based in Porto, Portugal, and is funded by Techtree Investments, an investment vehicle from CTT and managed by Iberis Capital and Cedrus R&D III, an investment vehicle managed by Cedrus Capital, Grupo Barraqueiro as well as angel investors. UbiRider is a strategic partner of Mastercard, Deloitte, PayShop and Viva.com. For more information, visit www.ubirider.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Angela Simoes

Director of Communications

415-302-2934

angela.simoes@ubirider.com