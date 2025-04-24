Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, wishes to announce to shareholders that the annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 9:00 am Pacific Time.

Materials for the AGM were mailed to shareholders of record the week of April 14, 2025, and may also be found on the website at https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/ and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholder voting closes at 9:00 am Pacific Time on May 21, 2025. To vote by proxy, please follow the instructions included in the meeting materials.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM are invited to call in to the meeting. The Company will also be hosting a corporate presentation, question and answer session immediately following the AGM and has added a Zoom meeting to better facilitate both the AGM and the Q&A.

Zoom call May 23, 2025 at 9:00 am Pacific Time:

Please call in 5 minutes in advance of the meeting.

Zoom Link:

https://zoom.us/j/94157369515?pwd=H6y4dG2AGhBKCfzVfvMA3yJ6o2K9v2.1

Webinar ID: 941 5736 9515

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is helping to drive energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Scalability is proven and being demonstrated at Nano One's LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) pilot production plant in Québec-leveraging the only facility and expertise of its kind outside of Asia. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions world-wide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: LFP production, joint ventures, contracted projects, revenue generation, operational growth, licensing, government funding, the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities and Development Project; the Company's current and future business and strategies; estimated future working capital, funds available, and uses of funds, future capital expenditures and other expenses for commercial operations; industry demand; incurrence of costs; competitive conditions; general economic conditions; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of the Company; the functions and intended benefits of Nano One's technology and products; the development and optimization of the Company's technology and products; prospective partnerships and the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships; the Company's licensing and, the scalability of developed technology to meet expanded capacity; and the execution of the Company's stated plans - which are contingent on access to capital and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on capital sources; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2025, both for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

