DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.6183 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22714780 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 384249 EQS News ID: 2122916 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 24, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)