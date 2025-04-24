Cornerstone VR: Leading Charity and Tech-for-Good Pioneer Join Forces to Tackle Youth Knife Crime

Fighting Knife Crime London has joined forces with Cornerstone VR to support tackling knife-related violence among young people through virtual reality technology.

LONDON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024 alone, C4 Fact Check have revealed that police responded to 150 knife-related injuries in schools across England and Wales. With data from Ben Kinsella Trust showing 41% of young people know someone who carries a weapon, and nearly 5% admitting to carrying one themselves, the need for meaningful, preventative action has never been greater.

Together, Fighting Knife Crime London and Cornerstone VR aim to support young people at risk of becoming involved in violence. The partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to educate and empower children and the adults supporting them, providing resources that make a real difference to the individuals facing the real-world challenges behind the statistics.

Cornerstone VR, a pioneer in trauma-informed virtual reality solutions, has collaborated with Thurrock and Enfield Councils to launch its latest VR series, offering a raw and realistic portrayal of the pressures, trauma, and life-altering choices young people face in relation to knife crime.

Bruce Houlder, Founder of Fighting Knife Crime London, praised the potential of this approach:

"As technology evolves it is important to harness the value of virtual reality for young people, in terms of understanding how to deal with trauma and confront the dangers which life presents them with. This film making can be the springboard for the most remarkable discussions and can improve the dialogue between young people and the generation above them."

"We are delighted to partner with Cornerstone VR. We share their passion to tackle trauma in the lives of children and young people, and recommend virtual reality as an excellent way to engage young people in the cruel reality of carrying a knife."

Serena Hadi, Head of Operations and Practice at Cornerstone VR, added:

"This partnership is a crucial step forward in the fight against youth knife crime. When organisations come together with a shared mission, our voice carries further. By engaging young people in honest conversations around the real-world challenges and consequences of knife crime, and helping adults respond with empathy and insight, we open the door to early intervention and lasting change."

Through this collaboration, the two organisations hope to change the narrative around youth violence, helping young people feel seen, heard, and supported.





