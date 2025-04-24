DJ Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTIX LN) Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.2941 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6498409 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN LEI Code: 5493001RO4S2BX8YKF41 Sequence No.: 384342 EQS News ID: 2123104 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

