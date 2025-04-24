DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1020.536 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58318 CODE: CI2G LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2G LN LEI Code: 549300S4UQDTVETEUI75 Sequence No.: 384358 EQS News ID: 2123136 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

