DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (MSED LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 130.9764 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19108701 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU1681047236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN LEI Code: 549300BAK8X881YKGS43 Sequence No.: 384372 EQS News ID: 2123164 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123164&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)