DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4332.9608 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60949511 CODE: PRIJ LN ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIJ LN LEI Code: 213800BMXDH5SYBIX369 Sequence No.: 384425 EQS News ID: 2123270 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123270&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)