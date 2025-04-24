DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIP LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3101387 CODE: PRIP LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIP LN LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 384448 EQS News ID: 2123316 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 24, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)