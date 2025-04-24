Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Deal am Horizont: Entscheidende Nachrichten in 2025 erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRBN | ISIN: NL00150003E1 | Ticker-Symbol: F3DC
Tradegate
24.04.25
11:06 Uhr
10,930 Euro
-0,280
-2,50 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FUGRO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUGRO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90010,91011:15
10,88010,93011:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2025 07:37 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fugro N.V.: Trading update Q1 2025: Fugro continues measures to offset margin pressure amid economic uncertainties

Finanznachrichten News
• Rapidly changing geopolitical and economic uncertainties are impacting client behaviour globally, adding to adverse developments in the US market, as stated in the 15 April 2025 press release

• Revenue decline of 11% compared to a strong Q1 2024

• EBIT margin of 0.2%; ongoing implementation of measures to safeguard margin

• Operating cash flow before changes in working capital decreased to EUR 21.2m (Q1 2024: EUR 65.4m)

• 12-month backlog declines modestly by 3.3%, reflecting current market dynamics

• Outlook full-year 2025: EBIT margin within target range of 11-15%, reassess revenue outlook when greater economic and market clarity materialises.

Mark Heine, CEO: "The year was off to a challenging start. Market conditions have rapidly shifted, making clients more hesitant to commit to new projects. This happened while we were already adapting our Americas operations to the new political reality in the US. We expect ongoing impacts of these market uncertainties into the second quarter. Our immediate priority is the continued implementation of measures to safeguard profitability and cash flow, without losing momentum on our long-term strategy Towards Full Potential.

Through proactive engagement with our clients, we can seize the many opportunities that lie ahead, supported by strong mid-term fundamentals and our market position in the various segments. Emerging markets such as critical minerals and the surveillance of critical underwater infrastructure present promising opportunities, highlighted by our recent award from the Dutch Ministry of Defence for a marine security and surveillance vessel in partnership with Damen.

In recent years, we have transformed into a resilient and well-diversified business with a strong balance sheet. This enables us to act quickly and effectively in these times of uncertainty, supporting the generation of solid results through the cycle."

Download full press release:
https://fugro.canto.global/direct/document/nml9dbuhjh3rf50d1pv9ibv57t/fcMSTfY72y-vMElTymMcq8t-_8g/original?content-type=application%2Fpdf&name=Fugro+Q1+2025+trading+update.pdf
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.