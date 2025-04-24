DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 58.0677 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 139099 CODE: 500D LN ISIN: LU2391437253 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2391437253 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500D LN LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 384479 EQS News ID: 2123378 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 24, 2025 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)