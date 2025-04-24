Infobip has strengthened its leadership position in the 2025 report

Global communications platform Infobiphas been ranked as a leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe report 2025. Infobip has been recognized as a leader for the third time, improving its overall ranking in 2025 compared to the previous report in 2023. Infobip's robust Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) services, RCS Business Messaging (RBM) campaigns, connection to the emerging Network API ecosystem, and innovation through AI and Gen AI are key factors highlighted in the Omdia report.

The Omdia CPaaS Universe report is a comprehensive analysis of the CPaaS market, drawing on the firm's forecasting and enterprise insights survey data. The report provides a forward-looking matrix of capabilities, attributes, and features that are important within the market.

Omdia recognizes Infobip as a leading CPaaS provider, delivering exceptional communication services to enterprises, developers, hyperscalers, partners, and telcos.

Pamela Clark-Dickson, Principal Analyst at Omdia, said: "Infobip provides an extensive range of communication channels and APIs. One of its key differentiators from other vendors in this Universe is that it is also at the forefront of adding emerging channels for business messaging, such as RCS Business Messaging and communications, which are crucial growth drivers for the industry and the company. Infobip enhances the developing Network API ecosystem and assists customers in achieving their business objectives through innovative AI and Gen AI features."

Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip, said: "We are driving innovation within the communications platform ecosystem. With more than 9,700 connections to telco companies, our CPaaS platform is a leading option for various communication and customer engagement solutions. Omdia emphasizes our incorporation of AI and Gen AI features in the CPaaS solution, which promotes innovation, develops new use cases, and enhances existing ones. Combined, this has enabled us to strengthen our leadership position in the market this year."

See Omdia CPaaS Universe report 2025 here: https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/omdia-ranks-infobip-as-a-leader

