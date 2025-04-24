RX Global's Hydrogen Events: Welcome to Hydrogen Arabia - The Future of Clean Energy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to host the landmark "Hydrogen Arabia" event on 8-9 December 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh, marking yet another example of the country's sustainable energy leadership.

From the producer of the agenda-setting "World Hydrogen Summit", this inaugural event will feature global and regional leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators, as they come together to shape the future of hydrogen and clean energy in the Middle East and explore Saudi Arabia's steadfast commitment to its ambitious Vision 2030 initiative.

By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50% of its electricity from renewable sources, positioning itself as a global leader in the clean energy revolution. With over 1 trillion Saudi Riyals (approximately $270 billion) earmarked for the power sector, including $235 billion dedicated to renewable energy, the Kingdom is making unmatched investments to expand its renewable energy capacity, modernize its infrastructure, and accelerate hydrogen production and export capabilities.

Hydrogen: The Cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Clean Energy Strategy

"Hydrogen Arabia" will champion hydrogen's pivotal role in this ambitious clean energy strategy and showcase the remarkable progress that has already been made in developing cutting-edge hydrogen projects and solutions across the Middle East. One such project is Saudi Arabia's NEOM Project, which is home to the world's largest green hydrogen and underscores Saudi Arabia's leadership in the hydrogen economy.

The event will also build new synergies between the promising hydrogen sector and the Kingdom's flagship Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) framework. Launched by Saudi Arabia during its G20 Presidency in 2020, the CCE not only facilitates comprehensive emissions management to mitigate the impact of climate challenges, but also elevates new solutions that make energy systems cleaner and more stable.

Recognizing the power of hydrogen to accelerate these efforts and support a sustainable energy mix, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has committed $10 billion to green hydrogen initiatives, leveraging the Kingdom's abundant solar and wind resources to drive continued innovation and market growth. This significant investment represents yet another milestone in country's impressive hydrogen journey:

Key Drivers of the Hydrogen Market in KSA:

National Hydrogen Strategy: Launched in 2020, this roadmap aims to produce 1.2 million tons of green hydrogen and capture 10% of the global hydrogen market by 2030.

Launched in 2020, this roadmap aims to produce 1.2 million tons of green hydrogen and capture 10% of the global hydrogen market by 2030. Global Demand & Export Potential: Saudi Arabia is poised to become a major hydrogen exporter, with agreements in place with international partners in Europe and Asia.

Saudi Arabia is poised to become a major hydrogen exporter, with agreements in place with international partners in Europe and Asia. Strong Investment & Partnerships: A $5 billion green hydrogen project in NEOM, alongside $10 billion in PIF-led ventures, highlights the Kingdom's commitment to hydrogen production.

A $5 billion green hydrogen project in NEOM, alongside $10 billion in PIF-led ventures, highlights the Kingdom's commitment to hydrogen production. Expanding Offtake Opportunities: Industrial hubs like Jubail, Yanbu, and Jazan offer significant potential for hydrogen adoption across sectors such as heavy industry, transportation, and energy storage.

With its abundant renewable resources, strong governmental backing, and focus on decarbonization, Saudi Arabia presents a compelling opportunity for hydrogen-related technologies and investments. Through high-level discussions, cutting-edge technology showcases, and strategic partnerships, the Hydrogen Arabia conference will enable both regional and global stakeholder to seize this opportunity for investment and collaboration in Saudi Arabia's clean energy transition.

