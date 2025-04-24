The full-stack superconducting quantum computer IQM Spark will be installed at Wroclaw University of Science and Technology (WUST) in Poland in Q2 2025.

WUST intends to use the system to spearhead research work mainly in the field of computer science.

The deployment also builds on IQM's ongoing efforts to expand Poland's quantum ecosystem through collaboration with key players and investment in local talent.

With an office in Warsaw, IQM aims to become the premier provider of quantum solutions in the Central and Eastern Europe market.

The first quantum computer in Poland developed by IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, will be operational at the Wroclaw University of Science and Technology (WUST) in the second quarter of this year.

IQM Spark quantum computer

This instalment of a full-stack quantum computer marks a critical milestone in the country's technological advancement. The 5-qubit quantum computer called "IQM Spark" will enable the university to spearhead research work mainly in the field of computer science.

The system will also be made available to researchers, doctoral candidates, and computer science students. Some of the first users who will run their programmes on the system are expected to be members of the qubit quantum computing club operating at the university.

"This is the first quantum computer in our country and Eastern Europe using low-temperature superconducting qubit technology. The system will offer students in Poland direct access to the actual quantum computer for practical programming in quantum computing. Our goal is to conduct research and educate IT specialists," said Professor Wojciech Bozejko, Faculty of Information and Communication Technology at WUST.

Following its expansion to Poland last year with a new office, IQM has rolled out initiatives to support the country in building a sustainable quantum computing ecosystem. These include the acceleration of market adoption of quantum solutions while collaborating with key stakeholders and investing in local talent.

The Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers, Mikko Välimäki, highlights the significance of the system for Poland: "We are proud to deliver the nation's first quantum computer to strengthen its position as a leading hub in quantum development in Central and Eastern Europe, elevate research and have the potential to transform modern science and industry."

The Chief Commercial Officer and Country Director for the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) market at IQM, Sylwia Barthel de Weydenthal, added: "With Poland's deep-rooted strengths in physics, mathematics, engineering, and computer science, Poland has the ideal foundation for nurturing local talent and fostering a new generation of scientists and engineers."

The university plans to inaugurate the system at the Wroclaw Centre for Networking and Supercomputing to mark the 30th anniversary of the Centre.

About Wroclaw University of Science and Technology:

Wroclaw University of Science and Technology (Wroclaw Tech) was established in 1945, mainly as a result of the involvement of the academic staff of the now-defunct Technical University of Lviv and the Jan Kazimierz University in Lviv, who adapted the destroyed buildings of the German School of Technology Technische Hochschule.

There are currently 20, 288 students, 758 people at the Doctoral School pursuing their degree programmes under the supervision of over 2, 296 academic teachers at Wroclaw Tech's 14 faculties and three branches. We also have 1,312 foreign students from over 60 countries around the world.

Each year, a number of our original technical solutions, patents, inventions, and technologies used in industry obtain patent protection. Over the past ten years alone, we have been granted 2, 822 patents, in which respect we are among the national leaders. The university has 581 educational laboratories, 407 research laboratories, and 8 accredited laboratories.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centres, research labs, universities and enterprises which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 280 employees with offices in Colorado, Espoo, Italy, Munich, Madrid, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, and Warsaw.

