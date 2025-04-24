Cennox and Retail365 announce a strategic partnership to offer retailers same day access to the cash payments made instore

LONDON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cennox, a global innovator of retail services, including the manufacturing of smart safes and payment technologies, is proud to announce the launch of a strategic partnership with Link FX's Retail365 platform in the UK. This exciting collaboration enables retail customers using Cennox's Lincsafe smart deposit safes and cash recycling devices to access the cash payments they receive instore direct to their bank accounts the same day, before it is physically banked.

"Traditionally, access to cash payments has only been made available to retailers after it has been collected from each device, counted, physically delivered to their bank and credited to their account" said Martin Smith, Strategy & Solutions Director at Cennox - "This process often takes days to complete, is costly, and can add pressures on cashflow."

The synergy between Cennox's hardware innovation and Retail 365's fintech platform offers an obtainable next-generation cash management solution for the retail sector.

"Cennox has always focused on delivering smart, scalable technologies for retailers" said Ron van Veendendaal, Chief Technology Officer at Cennox. "By partnering with Link FX and their Retail365 platform, we're giving retailers unprecedented control over their cash flow and unlocking access to the value stored inside their safes-instantly. "

This new alliance marks a major step forward in retail banking innovation and highlights how fintech and physical technology can combine to create smarter, faster, and more secure solutions for the modern retail environment. A partnership with growing importance at a time where cash payments are becoming more popular for paying for goods and services due to the cost of living.

"It was really important for us to find a partner who not only had the right intelligent deposit portfolio, but who actively shared our drive to offer the retail sector the very best in real time, intelligent, cash management innovation" said Adam Durrani, Managing Director at Link FX. "We are really excited to be working with the teams at Cennox and seeing the impact our two companies will have on the sector at a time where small margin improvements can generate much greater positive revenue efficiencies in a competitive industry".

About Cennox

Cennox is a global leader in the design, deployment, and maintenance of banking and retail technologies, including smart safes, payment terminals, and security solutions.

About LinkFX and Retail365

LinkFX is a financial technology company redefining retail banking through its Retail365 platform, offering same-day provisional credit and real-time financial services that empower retailers to streamline their cash management.

