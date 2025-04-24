Wood Mackenzie warns that policy uncertainty could significantly alter its projections for US solar industry growth. The research firm says the US solar industry will add 502 GW (DC) of capacity over the next decade, with annual installations surpassing 40 GWdc through 2035. From pv magazine USA After years of record-breaking installation totals and double-digit growth, . growth in the US solar industry is expected to be relatively flat over the next decade, said Sylbia Leyva Martinez, principal analyst, Wood Mackenzie at the company's annual solar and energy storage summit. Wood Mackenzie said ...

