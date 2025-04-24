AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds most major European electricity markets recorded negative prices during the third week of April, particularly over the Easter weekend. The Portuguese and Spanish markets saw zero or negative prices across each day last week. Most major European electricity markets experienced negative prices during the third week of April, according to new analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy noted negative prices in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish markets. Such prices were particularly prevalent over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...