The North Stand redevelopment will increase Villa Park's capacity to over 50,000, without reducing current matchday capacity in the process.

The enhancements will further modernise the stadium to solidify its status as a world-class sports and entertainment venue.

Aston Villa Football Club today announced plans to refurbish and expand seat capacity in the iconic North Stand. As the latest instalment of the North Ground regeneration plans, the North Stand expansion emphasises Villa's commitment to levelling up the fan experience whilst becoming a world-class sports and entertainment venue. The redevelopment will increase the number of seats available in the North Stand to over 12,000. Combined with ongoing upgrades to Villa Park's other three stands, total capacity at Villa Park will increase to over 50,000. The stadium renovation will be completed in H2 2027, ahead of the UEFA EURO 2028 Tournament that Villa Park will be a host venue for.

Championing a sustainable approach, Aston Villa FC will adapt and reuse the existing North Stand structure for the expansion. This innovative approach ensures that the capacity for Villa Park will not decrease at any time during construction, mitigating disruption to fans throughout the process. These changes, alongside other improvements to the North Grounds, are designed to deliver the best matchday experience for Aston Villa's fans and create a thriving community hub.

Aston Villa first announced its plans for an expanded North Stand in 2022, when a full rebuild of the North Stand was proposed. The Club has always been clear that increases to the capacity of the stadium must be done in tandem with improvements to the local transport network. Since the expansion plans were announced in 2022, Mayor Richard Parker has committed in his campaign manifesto to rebuild Witton Station. Improvements we have suggested include replacing the current station passenger shelters, introducing larger and safer queuing systems, delivering a new station footbridge and introducing higher capacity trains in order to double the current passenger handling capability of the station to 10,000 passengers per matchday. This commitment from the mayor to develop the station would not only allow Aston Villa to press ahead with the North Stand redevelopment, it also importantly means stronger travel links between Aston and Birmingham City Centre for the local community, Aston Villa fans, and visitors. Without that commitment we will be unable to proceed with this project and furthermore would need to reexamine whether we would be able to continue as a Euro 2028 host venue.

Through a robust design process, Aston Villa has found a way to adapt and modernise the existing structure of the North Stand without losing any seats during the season. With disruption to current fans mitigated, Aston Villa is able to move forward with the planning process.

Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of Aston Villa FC, said: "Since Wes and I became owners of this storied Club in 2018 and Atairos joined us as partners in 2024, we have shared a clear ambition: to restore Aston Villa to its rightful position competing at the highest levels of English and European football, and to transform the Club into a global brand and European powerhouse. Thanks to the Mayor's commitment to develop Witton Station and to improve local transport links, this project will mark an important milestone in the Club's journey to becoming a world-class sports and entertainment venue. A bigger, better North Stand will not only allow many more Villans to see their team in person, improving matchday experience, but will also dramatically improve the Club's ability to invest and compete in the long term."

With the proposed redevelopment of the North Stand, the Club's gross contribution to the local economy will reach £120 million per year, including supporting over 1,700 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs and attracting over 1.1 million visitors to Villa Park each year.

The Club has remained steadfast in its commitment to the local community and the wider Aston Villa family, continuing to invest in its facilities, including the new club shop and Warehouse, and community projects such as the Birmingham Inner City Academy. Through the club's official Foundation, Aston Villa has delivered projects and activities in and around Birmingham to promote sport, health, wellbeing, education and inclusive opportunities. During the 2023/24 season, the Inner City Academy supported over 5,700 unique participants, demonstrating Aston Villa's ongoing efforts to cater to the needs of local residents, community members and fans.

Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa FC, said: "Aston Villa fans have been electrifying Villa Park for generations, charging the atmosphere with unrivalled intensity at every home match for more than 125 years. Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of an exceptional team, we will now be able to offer this incredible experience to thousands more, all while meeting the key challenge of executing this project without compromising matchday capacity during the process. From fully revamping our retail and hospitality facilities, the impending opening of our new shop in the Bull Ring, to hosting world class music acts at Villa Park, the upcoming launch of The Warehouse, and now the expansion of the North Stand our Ownership continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to making this one of the best clubs in the world, deservedly, both on and off the pitch."

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands,said"Aston Villa is a vital part of our region's identity and I'm proud to support the club's ambitious plans to redevelop the North Stand. Their long-standing commitment to Aston and the wider community is clear not just through this redevelopment, but through investment in The Warehouse, community facilities, job creation and the Aston Villa Foundation. We have been working closely with the club, Network Rail and other partners to ensure the necessary improvements at Witton Station will be made in time for the Euros in 2028. I am fully committed to securing upgrades including safer queuing systems, new passenger shelters, a new footbridge and higher capacity services, so we can double the station's handling capacity and deliver a world-class experience for fans arriving at Villa Park during the tournament and beyond."

Expanding matchday capacity is aligned with Aston Villa's vision for strategic growth. The increased seating will not only enable more Aston Villa fans to come to every game but will also bolster the club's diverse revenue streams by increasing ticket availability for live entertainment events at Villa Park.

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

