TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2025

BEIJING, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Net revenues were US$610.2 million, compared to net revenues of US$429.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Loss from operations was US$16.0 million, compared to loss from operations of US$11.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$1.7 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$9.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$7.3 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$27.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$7.0 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$48.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.01. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.01. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,618.4 million as of February 28, 2025, compared to US$3,303.3 million as of February 29, 2024.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2025

Net revenues were US$2,250.2 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,490.4 million in the prior year.

Loss from operations was US$3.2 million, compared to loss from operations of US$69.2 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$61.8 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$19.7 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to TAL was US$84.6 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$3.6 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$149.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$85.3 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.14. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.25 and US$0.24, respectively.

Financial Data--Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)



Three Months Ended

February 29/28,

2024

2025

Pct. Change Net revenues 429,563

610,239

42.1 % Loss from operations (11,061)

(16,015)

44.8 % Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 9,440

(1,692)

(117.9 %) Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 27,508

(7,311)

(126.6 %) Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL 48,009

7,012

(85.4 %) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL -

basic 0.05

(0.01)

(126.4 %) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL -

diluted 0.04

(0.01)

(126.9 %) Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to

TAL - basic 0.08

0.01

(85.5 %) Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to

TAL - diluted 0.08

0.01

(85.4 %)



Fiscal Year Ended

February 29/28,

2024

2025

Pct. Change Net revenues 1,490,440

2,250,233

51.0 % Loss from operations (69,229)

(3,155)

(95.4 %) Non-GAAP income from operations 19,669

61,784

214.1 % Net (loss)/income attributable to TAL (3,573)

84,591

(2,467.5 %) Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL 85,325

149,530

75.2 % Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL -

basic (0.01)

0.14

(2,483.2 %) Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL -

diluted (0.01)

0.14

(2,445.4 %) Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to

TAL - basic 0.14

0.25

76.4 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to

TAL - diluted 0.14

0.24

76.7 %

"We are pleased to share our fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year performance, delivering year-over-year revenue growth across both learning services and content solutions. We continued to receive positive user feedback in both online and offline enrichment learning programs, as more families seek solutions that enable learners' holistic development," said Alex Peng, TAL's President & Chief Financial Officer.

"Our learning devices have also gained momentum over the past year, reflecting their growing role in students' self-learning journeys. Moving forward, by integrating in-person teaching, interactive online programs, and smart learning tools, we are confident in TAL's full-stack capability to deliver value to students and families."

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Net Revenues

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, TAL reported net revenues of US$610.2 million, representing a 42.1% increase from US$429.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, operating costs and expenses were US$628.8 million, representing a 41.2% increase from US$445.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$614.5 million, representing a 44.6% increase from US$424.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by 44.7% to US$292.6 million from US$202.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 46.1% to US$291.7 million, from US$199.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 73.1% to US$218.0 million from US$125.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 77.9% to US$214.3 million, from US$120.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by 0.8% to US$118.2 million from US$117.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 3.5% to US$108.5 million, from US$104.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 30.1% to US$14.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 from US$20.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 39.7% to US$317.6 million from US$227.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was US$16.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to loss from operations of US$11.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$1.7 million, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of US$9.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Other Income

Other income was US$13.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to other income of US$37.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$4.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to US$14.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$14.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to US$6.5 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Net Income/(Loss) attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$7.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$27.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$7.0 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$48.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.01 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.01 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was US$226.3 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of February 28, 2025, the Company had US$1,771.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,847.1 million of short-term investments, compared to US$2,208.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,094.6 million of short-term investments as of February 29, 2024.

Deferred Revenue

As of February 28, 2025, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$671.2 million, compared to US$428.3 million as of February 29, 2024.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2025

Net Revenues

In fiscal year 2025, TAL reported net revenues of US$2,250.2 million, representing a 51.0% increase from US$1,490.4 million in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In fiscal year 2025, operating costs and expenses were US$2,257.6 million, representing a 43.2% increase from US$1,576.1 million in fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$2,192.7 million, representing a 47.4% increase from US$1,487.2 million in fiscal year 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by 53.4% to US$1,050.0 million in fiscal year 2025 from US$684.3 million in fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 54.7% to US$1,043.6 million in fiscal year 2025 from US$674.7 million in fiscal year 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 62.1% to US$748.8 million in fiscal year 2025 from US$461.9 million in fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 67.6% to US$732.6 million in fiscal year 2025 from US$437.2 million in fiscal year 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by 6.7% to US$458.9 million in fiscal year 2025 from US$429.9 million in fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 11.0% to US$416.4 million in fiscal year 2025 from US$375.3 million in fiscal year 2024.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 27.0% to US$64.9 million in fiscal year 2025 from US$88.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 48.9% to US$1,200.3 million in fiscal year 2025 from US$806.1 million in fiscal year 2024.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was US$3.2 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to loss from operations of US$69.2 million in fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$61.8 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to US$19.7 million Non-GAAP income from operations in fiscal year 2024.

Other Income

Other income was US$64.7 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to other income of US$48.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$12.9 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to US$47.0 million in fiscal year 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$38.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to US$15.4 million of income tax expense in fiscal year 2024.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$84.6 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$3.6 million in fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$149.5 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to US$85.3 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL in fiscal year 2024.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2025 was US$397.9 million.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.14 in fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$0.25, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was US$0.24.

Extension of Share Repurchase Program by the Company

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") has authorized to extend the Company's share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") initially launched in April 2021 by another 12 months. The Company has repurchased its ADSs, every three representing one Class A common share, at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$13.1 million under the Share Repurchase Program between April 1, 2024 and April 24, 2025. Pursuant to the extended Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase up to approximately US$490.7 million of its common shares through April 30, 2026. The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and will be implemented in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

Board Member Changes

The Board has appointed Mr. Yi Wang as an independent director, effective April 22, 2025. Mr. Wang will also serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee and as a member of both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Dr. Weiru Chen has resigned from the Board and all Board committees for personal reasons. Dr. Chen will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Wang to the Board of TAL. Mr. Wang brings extensive experience across both the business and education sectors, and we are confident that his insights will further strengthen TAL's strategic direction, governance, and operational excellence," said Mr. Bangxin Zhang, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of TAL, "We also want to express our deep appreciation to Dr. Weiru Chen for his outstanding service and invaluable contributions over the past decade. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Dr. Chen in his new advisory role."

Since 2014, Mr. Wang has served as the Executive Director of the Harvard Center Shanghai, where he oversees Harvard University's initiatives and programs in China. Prior to his role at Harvard, Mr. Wang held significant positions in the corporate sector, including Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and Partner at McKinsey & Company. He also served the financial industry as an independent director of Citibank (China) from 2017 to 2023. In addition to his professional endeavors, Mr. Wang is deeply committed to education-related charitable work. He is the co-founder and Vice Chair of the Board of UWC Changshu China and a founding board member of Tsinglan School in Dongguan, China.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended February 28, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on April 24, 2025).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI775d26b88d684bfd81abe62dd23861a6.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event Passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of February 29,

2024

As of February 28,

2025 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,208,756

$ 1,771,260 Restricted cash-current 167,656

187,846 Short-term investments 1,094,593

1,847,120 Inventory 68,328

104,876 Amounts due from related parties-current 343

37 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 159,498

215,781 Total current assets 3,699,174

4,126,920 Restricted cash-non-current 81,064

32,625 Property and equipment, net 405,319

472,366 Deferred tax assets 4,620

3,487 Rental deposits 16,947

22,131 Land use rights, net 189,049

182,880 Amounts due from related parties-non-current 59

96 Long-term investments 284,266

305,105 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 16,347

28,393 Operating lease right-of-use assets 231,104

329,064 Total assets $ 4,927,949

$ 5,503,067







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 127,321

$ 146,300 Deferred revenue-current 400,286

624,272 Amounts due to related parties-current 96

93 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 491,911

582,227 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 62,604

88,453 Total current liabilities 1,082,218

1,441,345 Deferred revenue-non-current 27,993

46,955 Deferred tax liabilities 2,360

3,474 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 176,614

244,895 Total liabilities 1,289,185

1,736,669







Equity





Class A common shares 152

154 Class B common shares 49

49 Additional paid-in capital 4,256,957

4,294,819 Statutory reserve 165,138

179,537 Accumulated deficit (694,270)

(624,078) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,928)

(83,914) Total TAL Education Group's equity 3,662,098

3,766,567 Noncontrolling interests (23,334)

(169) Total equity 3,638,764

3,766,398 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,927,949

$ 5,503,067











TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

February 29/28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 29/28,

2024

2025

2024

2025 Net revenues $ 429,563

$ 610,239

$ 1,490,440

$ 2,250,233 Cost of revenues (note 1) 202,241

292,646

684,316

1,049,975 Gross profit 227,322

317,593

806,124

1,200,258 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 125,949

217,981

461,851

748,750 General and administrative 117,240

118,177

429,947

458,895 Total operating expenses 243,189

336,158

891,798

1,207,645 Government subsidies 4,806

2,550

16,445

4,232 Loss from operations (11,061)

(16,015)

(69,229)

(3,155) Interest income, net 20,895

19,072

84,928

83,482 Other income 37,255

12,950

48,766

64,717 Impairment loss on long-term

investments (13,951)

(4,241)

(46,982)

(12,933) Income before income tax

expense and income/(loss) from

equity method investments 33,138

11,766

17,483

132,111 Income tax expense (6,504)

(13,972)

(15,379)

(38,320) Income/(loss) from equity method

investments 694

(5,194)

(6,242)

(9,531) Net income/(loss) $ 27,328

$ (7,400)

$ (4,138)

$ 84,260 Add: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests 180

89

565

331 Total net income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ 27,508

$ (7,311)

$ (3,573)

$ 84,591 Net income/(loss) per common

share













Basic $ 0.14

$ (0.04)

$ (0.02)

$ 0.42 Diluted 0.13

(0.04)

(0.02)

0.41 Net income/(loss) per ADS (note

2)













Basic $ 0.05

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.14 Diluted 0.04

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.14















Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income/(loss)

per common share













Basic 201,140,767

202,627,554

203,304,744

201,963,823 Diluted 205,157,437

202,627,554

203,304,744

205,222,753

Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 29/28, Ended February 29/28,

2024

2025

2024

2025 Cost of revenues $ 2,626

$ 963

$ 9,615

$ 6,389 Selling and marketing expenses 5,505

3,691

24,625

16,101 General and administrative expenses 12,370

9,669

54,658

42,449 Total $ 20,501

$ 14,323

$ 88,898

$ 64,939

Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended February 29/28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 29/28,

2024

2025

2024

2025















Net income/(loss) $ 27,328

$ (7,400)

$ (4,138)

$ 84,260 Other comprehensive loss, net

of tax (8,062)

(13,376)

(34,301)

(17,724) Comprehensive income/(loss) 19,266

(20,776)

(38,439)

66,536 Add: Comprehensive

(income)/loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (40)

44

(396)

69 Comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ 19,226

$ (20,732)

$ (38,835)

$ 66,605

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended February 29/28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 29/28,

2024

2025

2024

2025















Net cash (used in)/provided by

operating activities $ (23,746)

$ (226,332)

$ 306,172

$ 397,923 Net cash (used in)/provided by

investing activities (38,887)

(314,289)

95,068

(847,028) Net cash provided by/(used in)

financing activities 206

(55,104)

(233,095)

(13,167) Effect of exchange rate

changes (2,465)

(998)

(5,576)

(3,473) Net (decrease)/increase in

cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (64,892)

(596,723)

162,569

(465,745) Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the

beginning of period 2,522,368

2,588,454

2,294,907

2,457,476 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end

of period $ 2,457,476

$ 1,991,731

$ 2,457,476

$ 1,991,731

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended February 29/28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 29/28,

2024

2025

2024

2025















Cost of revenues $ 202,241

$ 292,646

$ 684,316

$ 1,049,975 Share-based compensation expenses

in cost of revenues 2,626

963

9,615

6,389 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 199,615

291,683

674,701

1,043,586















Selling and marketing expenses 125,949

217,981

461,851

748,750 Share-based compensation expenses

in selling and marketing expenses 5,505

3,691

24,625

16,101 Non-GAAP selling and marketing

expenses 120,444

214,290

437,226

732,649 General and administrative

expenses 117,240

118,177

429,947

458,895 Share-based compensation expenses

in general and administrative

expenses 12,370

9,669

54,658

42,449 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 104,870

108,508

375,289

416,446















Operating costs and expenses 445,430

628,804

1,576,114

2,257,620 Share-based compensation expenses

in operating costs and expenses 20,501

14,323

88,898

64,939 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 424,929

614,481

1,487,216

2,192,681















Loss from operations (11,061)

(16,015)

(69,229)

(3,155) Share-based compensation expenses 20,501

14,323

88,898

64,939 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from

operations 9,440

(1,692)

19,669

61,784















Net income/(loss) attributable to

TAL Education Group 27,508

(7,311)

(3,573)

84,591 Share-based compensation expenses 20,501

14,323

88,898

64,939 Non-GAAP net income

attributable to TAL Education

Group (note 3) $ 48,009

$ 7,012

$ 85,325

$ 149,530 Net income/(loss) per ADS

Basic $ 0.05

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.14 Diluted 0.04

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.14 Non-GAAP Net income per ADS













Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.01

$ 0.14

$ 0.25 Diluted 0.08

0.01

0.14

0.24 ADSs used in calculating net

income/(loss) per ADS













Basic 603,422,301

607,882,662

609,914,232

605,891,469 Diluted 615,472,311

607,882,662

609,914,232

615,668,259 ADSs used in calculating Non-

GAAP net income per ADS













Basic 603,422,301

607,882,662

609,914,232

605,891,469 Diluted 615,472,311

616,868,733

620,629,080

615,668,259

Note 3: The tax effect of share-based compensation expenses was immaterial in the fourth quarter and in the fiscal year 2025.

SOURCE TAL Education Group