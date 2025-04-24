Private markets are at a tipping point the demand for streamlined, accessible fund data is growing rapidly, driven by General Partners (GPs) and investors who expect greater transparency, speed, and collaboration. In response, Aztec Group, a leading fund and corporate services provider, has partnered with Lantern, an innovative data intelligence platform, to enhance how clients can access high-quality, on-demand fund data and enable data-driven decision-making.

Will Relf, Director of Data at Aztec commented: "As the industry continues to evolve, access to high-quality, timely data is no longer a luxury it's a necessity. At Aztec, we are committed to ensuring our clients can operate with confidence, backed by trusted data. Working with Lantern further enhances our ability to provide clients with innovative solutions for on-demand fund data, fully integrated with our accounting records and other key data sources."

By utilising Lantern as a component of its broader data offering, Aztec aims to provide its clients with options to enhance transparency as well as timely access to their fund data.

Tony Poulson, Chief Revenue Officer at Lantern, added: "GPs are increasingly seeking connected, collaborative solutions that allow them to access and use their data with confidence. Our partnership with Aztec is about setting a new benchmark for what 'data-driven decision-making' means in the industry. By bringing together Aztec's carefully curated data with Lantern's cutting-edge technology, we are giving private markets firms the confidence to make data-driven decisions in a more connective, responsive way."

This partnership highlights the increasing role of technology in private markets and demonstrates how firms like Aztec and Lantern are collaborating to meet the growing expectations of GPs and investors. By embedding advanced data analytics tools into fund administration services, the partnership aims to set new standards for how administrators and their clients collaborate around data.

About Lantern

Founded in 2022, Lantern provides platform technology to make private markets data accessible and insightful for GPs. Built on cutting-edge data science and using live, audited and granular data, Lantern is a ground-breaking solution to interrogate and monitor fund and portfolio-level data and drive performance. For more information, please visit www.lantern.ai.

About Aztec Group

Aztec Group, founded in Jersey in 2001 is a global, leading fund administrator and employs over 2,000 people across six jurisdictions. Since its inception, it's size and reach may have changed but its client-centric ethos hasn't. Aztec is committed to building long-term partnerships with its clients and delivering operational excellence at every stage of the fund lifecycle.

