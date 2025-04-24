Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team: ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO FORMULA ONE TEAM LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH THE ROLLING STONES

SILVERSTONE, England, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Martin Aramco has teamed up with British rock royalty, the Rolling Stones, with an ultra-exclusive, co-branded merchandise collection fusing the speed and precision of Formula One with the rebellious spirit of rock and roll. The limited-edition collection includes hoodies, tees and caps sporting one of the world's most instantly recognisable symbols of rock and roll - the famous Rolling Stones tongue logo - blended with the iconic Aston Martin wings.

Launching exclusively at The Rolling Stones store, RS No.9 Carnaby Street in London's Soho on Thursday 24 April, a selection of Aston Martin Aramco fans have won the chance to attend the launch event and will be the very first to purchase the collection.

Members of the team's fan programme, I / AM, will get priority access to the merchandise on the Aston Martin Aramco official online store on Friday 25 April. For early access to the collection, fans can sign-up and explore at: astonmartinf1.com/IAM

The collaboration launched this week with a digital campaign, with content featuring the Stone's song 'Hot Stuff' as the centrepiece.

The collection builds on the team's expansion into wider culture across music, fashion and sport, and comes after a memorable collaboration with Tems at F1 75 Live at the O2 Arena earlier this year.

Miss the first DROP? Further exclusive I/AM DROPS will be revealed throughout the season.

Rob Bloom, Chief Marketing Officer, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team: "This collaboration with The Rolling Stones combines two British icons famed for passion and style. The activation forms part of our wider strategy to bring the team into new spaces across genres including music, fashion and sport. This is just the beginning, with several exciting projects to land in the coming months."

David Boyne, Managing Director, Bravado UK:

"This capsule collection brings together two British icons, blending fresh takes on classic Rolling Stones imagery with inspiration from the precision and performance of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team. Each piece reflects a shared passion for legacy, innovation, and energy. We're confident that fans of both the Rolling Stones and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One will connect with the story behind this unique collaboration."

