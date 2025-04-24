Klas' secure networking equipment adds modularity and reliability in a tactical C4ISR solution for U.S. Special Operations Command

Klas Government is thrilled to announce the selection and receipt of the initial award to support the USSOCOM's Tactical Local Area Network (TACLAN) program after months of careful consideration and detailed analysis of proposed solutions across the entire secure networking and edge compute market.

Klas is known for continually delivering innovative, mission-centric solutions to government customers and will provide the operationally proven Voyager Tactical Multi-Enclave System that will provide a scalable and dependable tactical command, control, communications, compute, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solution that minimizes size, weight and power requirements and improves capabilities.

The TACLAN program enables SOF to overcome capability gaps by providing the technology, flexibility, and agility to improve knowledge management, mission, and information sharing. TACLAN, like Klas, is both scalable and modular, providing the network resources to support the tip-of-the-spear individual operator through the headquarters level.

The TACLAN Family of Systems (FoS) is a collection of tactical, modular network and edge compute infrastructure packages that support the information exchange among commanders, operators, and support personnel through Special Operations Forces (SOF) core activities and mission sets. Klas' solutions support a range of users from the small team level through the Joint Special Operations Task Force (JSOTF) Special Operations Joint Task Force (SOJTF) Headquarters level. Each package provides functions such as C2, intelligence analysis reporting, office automation, decision-making, mission analysis, planning, rehearsal, and execution support.

"We will continually strive to provide the most efficient and mission effective solutions to our customers, and we are extremely proud to be a key part of this USSOCOM program," said Lawrence Hollister, CGO Klas Government. "This selection further strengthens the strategic relationship between Klas and USSOCOM."

To learn more about Klas Tactical Multi Enclave System (TMES) visit https://www.klasgroup.com/government/tmes/

About Klas Government:

Klas Government makes the world's most powerful technology for the tactical edge. We provide rugged, low size, weight and power (SWaP) deployable communications solutions to meet the needs of government and military communicators in any operational environment. Klas Government enables customers to communicate more and carry less by delivering tactical and executive communications systems specifically designed for ultimate flexibility, scalability and portability. Klas Government's capabilities include product design and configuration, network management, solutions development, fielding and training. The company employs dedicated personnel who offer engineering and support 24/7/365. Klas Government is a U.S. subsidiary of Klas Ltd. and was founded in 2009 to manage and effectively address U.S. government and federal requirements at all classification levels. Klas Government employs staff across two offices located in Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL with corporate offices located in Washington, D.C. and internationally in Dublin, Ireland. www.klasgov.com.

