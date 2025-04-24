Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
24thApril 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 23rdApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
23rd April 2025 47.46p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 47.64p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
