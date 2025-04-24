Long Beach Chorale & Chamber Orchestra: Hear Mozart's Requiem: Live in Long Beach

Long Beach Chorale & Chamber Orchestra Bring an Enduring Classic to the City: Offering 'Pay What You Can' Pricing to Open Up the Experience for All

The Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra will bring its powerful performance of Mozart's Requiem to the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City this June. This exciting opportunity follows two highly anticipated concerts led by Artistic Director Matthew Martinez. The ensemble will present two performances of Mozart's final and most mysterious work on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 4 p.m. at Grace First Presbyterian Church in Long Beach. The program features a full orchestra, chorale, and four notable soloists: Harriet Fraser (soprano), Adriana Manfredi (mezzo-soprano), Dana Wilson (tenor) and David Stoneman (bass).

Mozart's Requiem

Performed by the Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra

"Performing Mozart's Requiem is a thrilling undertaking for any ensemble, and we are excited to share this powerful work with our community in Long Beach before taking it to Carnegie Hall," said Matthew Martinez, Artistic Director. " For our musicians, it is just as gripping an experience. The power and genius of this music, not to mention the legend and mystery surrounding it, makes this work an essential musical event for audiences of all ages and musical experiences."

In keeping with its motto "Great Music. Up Close.", LBCCO offers a "Pay What You Can" ticket price, available online through the Chorale's website. It's designed to make this transcendent experience available to everyone. "We believe this music is universal and speaks to our shared humanity," says Martinez. "Mozart's Requiem is one of the most powerful pieces in our repertoire. It's our privilege to bring it to the Long Beach community - and to lower the barriers so that more people can be there to experience it."

The return to Carnegie Hall, under the direction of Artistic Director Emerita Eliza Rubenstein, represents a milestone for the Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra, showcasing the ensemble's consistent artistic excellence on a national stage. For many musicians, performing at Carnegie Hall is a dream come true, and this event underscores the vibrant and thriving arts community of Long Beach.

Event Details:

Long Beach Performances:

Dates: May 17 & 18, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Location: Grace Presbyterian Church

3955 N. Studebaker Rd., Long Beach, CA 90808

Carnegie Hall Performance:

Date: June 29, 2025

Location: Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY

Tickets for the Long Beach performances are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit longbeachchorale.org or contact info@longbeachchorale.org.

Contact Information

Matthew Martinez

Director

director@longbeachchorale.org

562-427-1931

