ALLATRA: Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi from Mount Carmel Israel Urges Global Unity to Address Critical Threat from Siberian Magma Plume

Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi, a respected Druze leader from Mount Carmel, Israel, delivered an urgent message to the global community regarding a potential profound geodynamic threat that imperils the entire planet. Speaking from his Residence in Daliyat al-Karmel, from Mount Carmel, Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi emphasized the interconnectedness of the world and the critical need for international cooperation to address a potentially dangerous phenomenon unfolding beneath Siberia, a region of Russia.

Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi from Mount Carmel, Israel

Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi, a distinguished advocate for peace and international cooperation, has been honored with multiple prestigious awards and honorary doctorates for his contributions to cultural understanding and humanitarian efforts. In 2013, he was recognized by the Waldenburg international college for his significant impact on human history. Dr. Halabi has received honorary doctorates from the Al-Hafaz Academies for Culture, Literature, and Art (Egypt), the Naharin International Cultural Academy, the American International Academy, and the Warsaw International Organization, where he serves as their official representative in Israel. Additionally, he has been named 'Person of the Year' multiple times by international organizations for his dedication to fostering peace and strengthening global communities.

In his video, Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi explained that contrary to previous beliefs focused on external threats to Earth's stability, research now reveals a possible massive internal danger: a magma plume beneath a region in Siberia the size of Australia. He warned that if this magma under Siberia erupts or becomes uncontrolled, it could trigger a disaster with devastating consequences reaching from Siberia all the way through Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, potentially wiping out two-thirds of humanity. He also highlighted the importance of the ALLATRA scientists' report titled "ON THE THREAT OF A MAGMA PLUME ERUPTION IN SIBERIA AND STRATEGIES FOR ADDRESSING THE ISSUE," noting that its interdisciplinary approach provides a comprehensive and realistic picture of what's happening in Siberia.

Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi commended the efforts of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, which has conducted extensive research and proposed feasible solutions. These include safely redirecting magma and releasing underground gases in controlled ways to prevent widespread destruction. He urged world leaders, including those from the United States, Israel, Russia, and other nations, to come together, form interdisciplinary committees, and act decisively based on these findings.

With great concern in this appeal, Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi called for the release of seven ALLATRA members detained in Russia, condemning the unfair persecution of an organization dedicated to peace, truth, and the shared survival of humanity. Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi said, "...seven of our friends - participants of the ALLATRA organization - have been detained. They were arrested in Russia and are now in prison, facing torture and extremely harsh treatment, and inhumane conditions. In my opinion, there is no need to go against ALLATRA. We already face persecution even in Europe and in other countries, and that, in itself, is dangerous. It's easy to turn a blind eye and say, 'There's no problem,' and act like a herd. In that case, there would be a disaster…So I'm asking Mr. Vladimir Putin: please, release those participants of our international organization who've been detained in Russia, and stop the persecution of this movement. Because this is an organization of peace, love, and creation. It's the organization that understands the needs of the world and recognizes the looming threats. There's nothing bad here. In fact, if anything happens, Russia will be the first to suffer."

He stressed that ignoring this potential threat would have possible catastrophic global consequences, surpassing geopolitical conflicts in scale and severity.

Concluding his message, Sheikh Dr. Rafa Halabi said, "I'm calling out to you from here, from Daliyat al-Karmel, from Mount Carmel, through the ALLATRA organization: come together, unite, and solve this problem. There is a solution...this is the Achilles' heel of our world. The entire world. Not just the United States, not just Russia, not just Daliyat al-Karmel or Israel - but the whole world."

He reaffirmed his support for ALLATRA's efforts to inform, pledging his personal commitment to raising awareness to safeguard the planet's future.

About the ALLATRA International Public Movement

ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization that conducts large-scale geodynamics, and environmental transformation research. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation. Additionally, ALLATRA focuses on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

