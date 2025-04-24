YangQing, a company renowned for creating innovative products that seamlessly blend practicality with joy for modern families, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering under the Nogoal brand. The Turtle Splash & Bubbles, an inventive outdoor toy, is now available on Amazon, promising a unique play experience for children and pets alike.

Nogoal, a brand under Shenzhen Yangqing Technology Co., Ltd., focuses on developing items that enhance family life with a touch of whimsy and functionality. The Turtle Splash & Bubbles addresses a common challenge faced by parents: the clutter of single-purpose toys. This hybrid device effortlessly transforms from a gentle sprinkler to a bubbly paradise. By simply connecting it to a garden hose, children and pets can enjoy cooling off under its rain-like spray. When the included bubble solution tube is attached, the turtle's shell emits a continuous stream of iridescent bubbles, turning backyards into magical play areas.



Safety is a top priority for Nogoal. The Turtle Splash & Bubbles is made from non-toxic, BPA-free materials. The sprinkler's water pressure is intentionally set to a mild level to protect toddlers, and the bubble solution, which is premixed and included with the purchase, has been dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin. The toy features rounded edges and a sturdy, tip-resistant turtle shape to accommodate rough play.

The toy is designed for easy setup, with a plug-and-play functionality that only requires hooking up water or bubble solution and pressing a button. This simplicity is appealing to time-strapped adults. Available in vibrant "Ocean Blue" and "Sunset Orange," the turtle motif of the toy is a timeless favorite, being approachable, gender-neutral, and inspiring storytelling among children.

According to Lily Chen, Nogoal's Lead Designer, "The turtle motif is a timeless favorite. It's approachable, gender-neutral, and sparks storytelling-kids invent names and personalities for it."

Mark Johnson, Nogoal's Spokesperson, stated, "Our mission at Nogoal is to craft tools for joyful, carefree living through clever, user-centric design. The Turtle Splash & Bubbles is a testament to that mission, offering a product that brings fun and simplicity to families."

Nogoal focuses on creating products that cater to the needs of modern families seeking hassle-free solutions that spark joy. The launch of the Turtle Splash & Bubbles marks another step in the company's commitment to re-imagining playtime and demonstrating that affordability and quality can go hand in hand.

Shenzhen Yangqing Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading name in family-oriented innovation. The company is dedicated to creating products that combine practicality with delight, aiming to provide tools for joyful, carefree living. With a focus on user-centric design, the company develops a range of products under its Nogoal brand to meet the diverse needs of modern families. By emphasizing quality, affordability, and innovation, Shenzhen Yangqing Technology Co., Ltd. continues to make a mark in the market, bringing happiness and convenience to households around the world.

