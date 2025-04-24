The Awards Recognize the Fund for Consistently Strong Risk-Adjusted Performance Relative to its Peers in the U.K., France, Switzerland, and Europe Region

The 2025 Distinction Marks the Team's Seventh Time Receiving a Lipper Award in the Category

Third Avenue Management LLC ("Third Avenue" or "the Firm") announced today that the Third Avenue Real Estate Value UCITS Fund ("the Fund")¹ was named the Best Global Real Estate Fund Over Three Years and the Best Global Real Estate Fund Over Five Years at the 2025 LSEG Lipper Funds Awards in Europe, Switzerland, France, and the U.K.

The Lipper Fund Awards have been synonymous with strong risk-adjusted performance for more than three decades and focus the investment world on top-performing funds. The 2025 Awards were presented for the Fund's performance over the three-year and five-year period ended December 31, 2024² and mark the seventh time the Third Avenue Real Estate team has been recognized by LSEG Lipper in the Best Global Real Estate Fund category.³

"We are honored to receive recognition from LSEG Lipper for delivering sector-leading results to the investors in the Third Avenue Real Estate Value UCITS Fund," said Ryan Dobratz, Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund. "Receiving a Lipper Award for the seventh time is also a testament to the durability of Third Avenue's Real Estate strategy and the robust process we have developed over two decades."

Third Avenue's Real Estate Value strategy has pursued value-oriented opportunities in listed real estate for more than 25 years. During that span, the strategy has focused on not only real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), but also real estate operating companies ("REOCs") involved with commercial, residential, and real estate services globally.

"The Fund's long-term results reflect Third Avenue's unique approach to listed real estate," added Jason Wolf, Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund. "As we've done since 1998, we will continue to identify and invest in well-capitalized and well-managed enterprises that trade at a discount to our estimate of net-asset value-irrespective of whether they are included in a benchmark. We believe such a combination is the key to generating superior long-term results."

Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research, LSEG Data Analytics, noted, "There is no way to have foreseen the range of fundamental and non-financial factors that impacted the markets these past few years. We applaud the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners such as Third Avenue Management for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions."

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards were presented for the Europe Region on February 2, 2025, for Switzerland on March 27, 2025, for France on April 17, 2025, and for the U.K. on April 24, 2025.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

Refers to the Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Class R Accumulation (USD) Shares (ISIN: IE00B57HGY48), a share class of the Third Avenue Real Estate Value UCITS, a sub-fund of Gemcap Investment Funds (Ireland) plc ("Gemcap Funds") and is not available to U.S.-based investors. Gemcap Funds provides UCITS Funds for non-U.S. based investors and does not offer any products or services to U.S.-based investors. Third Avenue Management serves as a sub-adviser to Gemcap Funds. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. The 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for the Best Global Real Estate Fund Over Three Years were upon based on a review of 43, 32, 30, and 40 qualified shares classes that were eligible in Europe, Switzerland, France, and the United Kingdom, respectively. The 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for the Best Global Real Estate Fund Over Five Years were upon based on a review of 41, 30, 27, and 30 qualified shares classes that were eligible in Europe, Switzerland, France, and the United Kingdom, respectively. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper. For past LSEG Lipper Fund Awards results, please visit: https://www.lipperfundawards.com/.

About Third Avenue Management

Third Avenue Management is a United States-based investment adviser founded in 1986 by legendary value investor Martin J. Whitman. For nearly four decades, the Firm has specialized in value-oriented investment strategies, targeting well-capitalized enterprises with discounted securities and long-term wealth creation potential. Today, the Firm is partnered with AMG and has more than $1.4 billion in assets under management across five core strategies (Global Value, Small-Cap Value, Real Estate Value, International Real Estate, and International Value), which are available to investors through Mutual Funds, Managed Accounts, and UCITS Funds.

Website: https://www.geminicapital.ie/third-avenue/

