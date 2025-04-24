Mondi Plc - Mondi Group - 2024 Final Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

April 24

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

24 April 2025

Mondi Group - 2024 Final Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

On 20 February 2025 Mondi plc announced that it will, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, pay a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024 of 46.67 euro cents per ordinary share on Friday 16 May 2025. The dividend will be paid in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the final dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 22 April 2025. It was stated in the announcement on 20 February that the exchange rate for the final dividend payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.85558. Therefore, the equivalent final dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 39.92992.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the final dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 19.31475. Therefore, the equivalent gross final dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 901.41938.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 20 February 2025.

