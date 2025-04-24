Dutch energy storage firm Return has started construction on the 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system in Waddinxveen, which will be the first project of the size to connect to the TenneT Netherlands high-voltage network in 2026. Vattenfall will manage and optimize half of the system's capacity under an eight-year contract. From ESS News Return has launched construction works on the 100 MW / 200 MWh Antares battery energy storage system (BESS) in Waddinxveen, in the western Netherlands. The project is set to go live mid-2026 and play a critical role in stabilizing the Dutch grid. Once ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...